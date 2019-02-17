English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arvind Kejriwal to Visit Puducherry CM Sitting on Dharna Against Lt Governor Kiran Bedi
Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy has accused Bedi of not approving his government's 39 proposals for welfare schemes, including a free rice scheme, and on administrative matters.
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Puducherry on Monday to meet his counterpart V Narayanasamy there who is sitting on a dharna outside the Raj Nivas, an official said here Sunday.
Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues and legislators belonging to the Congress and the DMK continued their dhrana for the fifth day on Sunday protesting Lt Governor Kiran Bedi's "negative stand" towards his government's proposals awaiting her approval.
A senior Delhi government's official said Kejriwal, accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia, will meet the Puducherry chief minister at the protest venue around 12 noon Monday.
The Lt Governor and the government headed by Narayanasamy have been at loggerheads over various issues ever since Bedi assumed office in May 2016.
Narayanasamy has accused Bedi of not approving his government's 39 proposals for welfare schemes, including a free rice scheme, and on administrative matters.
