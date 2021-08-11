CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#Parliament
Home» News» India» Kejriwal Treated like Terrorist in Free India, Says His Deputy After Delhi Court Acquits Both in Assault Case
1-MIN READ

Kejriwal Treated like Terrorist in Free India, Says His Deputy After Delhi Court Acquits Both in Assault Case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia were accused in 2018 alleged assault case.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia were accused in 2018 alleged assault case.

Nine MLAs from the ruling AAP have also been given clean chit by Delhi special court. However, two others - Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal - have not yet been released.

This is the first case in free India that a chief minister was treated like a terrorist, said AAP leader Manish Sisodia after a Delhi court acquitted Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy in a 2018 case of alleged assault on then Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

“BJP wanted to derail APP government and a fake FIR was registered against us. But truth has prevailed. Today is the day of Satyamev Jayate," deputy CM Sisodia added.

Nine MLAs from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party have also been given clean chit by the special court. However, two others - Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal - have not yet been released.

A special MP/MLA court, presided over by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta at Rouse Avenue court, pronounced the discharge order.

RELATED NEWS

The alleged assault took place on the intervening night of February 19 and 20, 2018 at Kejriwal’s residence, where Prakash was called for a meeting. The former chief secretary had alleged he was assaulted by AAP MLAs.

Apart from Kejriwal and Sisodia, MLAs Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohaniya were named as accused in the case.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 11, 2021, 12:47 IST