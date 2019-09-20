Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Kejriwal Urges Citizens to Take Part in Anti-dengue Drive with 'Champions Program'

Kejriwal launched the 'Champions Program' three weeks after the launch of the anti-dengue drive and urged people to call 10 friends on Sunday and encourage them too to inspect their homes and 'be a champion in the fight against Dengue'.

IANS

Updated:September 20, 2019, 10:14 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kejriwal Urges Citizens to Take Part in Anti-dengue Drive with 'Champions Program'
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Loading...

New Delhi: To further expand the anti-dengue drive, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged citizens to encourage at least 10 of their friends to check homes for clean stagnant water every Sunday for 10 minutes.

Kejriwal launched the 'Champions Program' three weeks after the launch of the anti-dengue drive and urged people to call 10 friends on Sunday and encourage them too to inspect their homes and "be a champion in the fight against Dengue".

"Dengue is a disease that can only be defeated when the people come together. We are already seeing the phenomenal impact of this public movement. We are adding another dimension to the campaign - this Sunday, after 10 minutes of checking your own home, call your 10 friends to inspect their homes as well. We have to inspire each other to protect ourselves and our families from dengue," he said.

On the impact of the campaign, Kejriwal said this year, there is a steep reduction in the number of dengue cases.

He said a community-driven campaign would ensure the citizens are encouraged to take initiative and responsibility for their fellow citizens. "Cooperation and collective efforts of the government and the citizens can further decrease the risk of dengue in the city."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram