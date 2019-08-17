Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kejriwal Urges Patients' Families to Maintain Calm as Fire Spreads at AIIMS, Emergency Ward Shut

Dark plumes of smoke were seen billowing out from top of the premier health institute in the evening. There was no immediate report of anyone being injured in the blaze.

News18.com

Updated:August 17, 2019, 10:37 PM IST
A fire broke out on two floors of a building in the AIIMS hospital, leading to panic among the people. No casualties have been reported so far. (Image: Special Arrangement)
New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed people to maintain calm and allow the firefighters to douse blaze that broke out at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"The fire in AIIMS building will be brought under control at the earliest. Fire Service trying it's best to extinguish the fire. I appeal to everyone to maintain calm and allow the Fire Services personnel to do their work," he tweeted.

Dark plumes of smoke were seen billowing out from top of the premier health institute in the evening. There was no immediate report of anyone being injured in the blaze.

A Delhi Fire Services official said that they received a call of fire in the PC and Teaching Block of the hospital at around 5 PM and 22 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to contain it, following which 15 more were sent as the fire spread to the fifth floor.

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley is admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the cardio-neuro centre, housed in a different building in the complex.

