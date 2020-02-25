Arvind Kejriwal Visits Rajghat, Calls for Restoration of Peace in National Capital
The Delhi CM said Mahatma Gandhi was a worshiper of non-violence, and so he and his MLAs prayed for restoration of peace in Delhi, adding violence will not benefit anyone.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at the Rajghat in New Delhi on Monday. (Image credit: Twitter@AamAadmiParty)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday visited Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Rajghat and said violence will not benefit anyone as he called for restoration of peace in the national capital in the wake of violence in northeast Delhi, which claimed seven lives.
Kejriwal visited Rajghat along with his MLAs.
"Six civilians and one policemen have died. Violence will not benefit anyone. Mahatma Gandhi was a worshiper of non-violence, we prayed for restoration of peace in Delhi," he said after the visit.
He is expected to meet the family of the deceased head constable Ratan Lal in Burari. Kejriwal will also meet the injured persons at GTB Hospital and Max Hospital.
