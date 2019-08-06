Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Arvind Kejriwal Visits Site of Fire Break Out in Delhi's Zakir Nagar, Orders Probe

According to an official, the chief minister also announced a compensation of Rs five lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs two lakh each to the injured.

PTI

Updated:August 6, 2019, 1:54 PM IST
File photo of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday ordered a probe into the southeast Delhi's Zakir Nagar fire incident in which six people, including three children, were killed and 13 were injured.

The AAP chief, who visited the spot where the fire broke out, said all lapses behind the massive fire will be probed.

According to an official, the chief minister also announced a compensation of Rs five lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs two lakh each to the injured.

"All lapses behind the massive fire will be probed," Kejriwal said.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze which broke out in a four-storey residential building on Tuesday.

The fire had occurred due to short circuit in the electric metres of the building housing 13 flats, officials said.

Around seven cars and 19 motorcycles were also destroyed in the blaze.

The deceased were identified as Zoha (34), Nagmi (30), Arbaaz (6), Amna (8) and Zikra (8). Their bodies have been kept at the AIIMS. The sixth body is yet to be identified and has been kept at the Safdarjung Hospital.

