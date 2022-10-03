CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#CongressCrisis#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » India » Arvind Kejriwal Wishes Jailed AAP Leader Satyendar Jain on Birthday, Says 'Path of Truth Not Easy'
1-MIN READ

Arvind Kejriwal Wishes Jailed AAP Leader Satyendar Jain on Birthday, Says 'Path of Truth Not Easy'

PTI

Last Updated: October 03, 2022, 14:44 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (L) was arrested by the ED on Monday in a money laundering case. (File photo: PTI)

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (L) was arrested by the ED on Monday in a money laundering case. (File photo: PTI)

The ED had arrested Satyendar Jain and two others in the money laundering case based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wished jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain on his birthday, saying path of truth is not easy’. The chief minister in a tweet in Hindi said, “Today is Satyendar’s birthday. He has been in jail for four months due to a fake case.”

The ED had arrested Jain and two others in the money laundering case based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. “He gave mohalla clinics, 24-hour free electricity, and arranged for free and good treatment for everyone. These people want to stop welfare work for the public. The path of truth is not easy, Satyendar. Happy birthday,” Kejriwal said.

Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies linked to him.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:October 03, 2022, 14:44 IST
last updated:October 03, 2022, 14:44 IST