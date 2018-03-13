English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arvind Kejriwal's Advisor V K Jain, Key Witness in Chief Secretary Assault Case, Resigns
He has submitted his resignation letter in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and sent a copy to the lieutenant governor, the source added.
File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: V K Jain, the advisor to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has resigned citing personal reasons and family commitments, days after he was questioned by police in connection with the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, sources said on Tuesday.
"Jain has resigned from the post of advisor to the Delhi chief minister citing personal reasons and family commitment," one of the sources told PTI.
He has submitted his resignation letter in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and sent a copy to the lieutenant governor, the source added.
He was appointed to the post in September last year, days after he had retired as the CEO of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). The board is chaired by Kejriwal.
Jain had not been coming to the CMO since the incident and had gone on a week-long medical leave, the sources said.
Prakash was allegedly assaulted by AAP MLAs during a meeting at the chief minister's residence in the evening of February 19.
The Delhi Police had last week told a court that during interrogation, Jain disclosed that AAP MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan surrounded the chief secretary and saw them assaulting him at Kejriwal's residence.
However, Jain had earlier said that he did not see anything as he had gone to the washroom at the time of the incident.
The alleged assault on Prakash took place in the presence of Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia.
In solidarity with Prakash, IAS and Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Services (DCS) officers have not been attending meetings with AAP ministers, and only maintaining written communication with them.
The joint forum of the Delhi government employees has demanded action against Kejriwal and Sisodia in connection with the case.
