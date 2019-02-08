English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arvind Kejriwal's Car Attacked in Outer Delhi by 100 Men With Sticks, BJP Blamed
The AAP has blamed BJP workers for the attack, and said the vehicle’s rear view mirror was broken but Kejriwal was saved by his security personnel.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car was on Friday allegedly attacked by a mob armed with sticks in Narela, an official in the Chief Minister's Office said. Nobody was hurt, he said.
A group of about 100 men tried to stop Kejriwal's car and attacked it with sticks. The incident occurred when Kejriwal had gone to the outer Delhi locality to inaugurate development works in 25 unauthorised colonies, he said.
