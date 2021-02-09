Arvind Kejriwal’s Daughter Duped of Rs 34,000 Online While Trying to Sell Second-hand Sofa

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was duped of Rs 34,000 by an online scammer when she was trying to sell a second-hand sofa on the popular sale-purchase online platform OLX.

Harshita who is the only daughter of the Delhi CM fell prey to an online scam when she had listed a second-hand sofa on OLX for the purpose of selling it.

As per a report by India Today, after finalising a deal with a prospective buyer, Harshita was asked to scan a bar code to transfer the agreed amount of sofa in her account. First, the man transferred a small amount into her account to establish authenticity, but after that debited Rs 34,000 in two installments, first Rs 20,000 and then Rs 14,000.

Following the incident, a complaint was filed against the scammer on charges of cheating at the Civil Lines Police Station near the CM residence. The investigation into the matter is still underway.

In a similar incident, three people from different parts of the city fell prey to online fraud in the month of September last year. The victims lost more than Rs 30,000 between them after callers asked them to share payment links to sell sanitizers, buy a camera, and deposit money for a job.

Hindustan Times reported that Atul Rai, a resident of GMCH Residential Complex, Sector-32B, complained to the Chandigarh police cyber cell that a man posing as defense personnel had defrauded his mother of Rs 14,995.

With the rising cases of online scams, the bar code scam, the latest in the scamming world, has already duped hundreds of online users. Most of these scams are initiated by virtual dealings of money.

Once the person agrees to deal virtually, the perpetrator sends a test bar code to scan. On the first go, the victim receives a small amount of money in their account upon scanning the bar code. Once the victim is convinced that there is nothing untoward in the dealing, they send the second bar code which is designed to debit and not credit the money.

Harshita who has a chemical engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi) made headlines in 2014 when she scored 96 percent in Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams.