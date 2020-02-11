Arvinder Singh Lovely (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Arvinder Singh Lovely Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

A former president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, Arvinder Singh Lovely is contesting elections from Gandhi Nagar constituency for the sixth time. He successfully won from the seat between 1998 and 2013. Lovely developed a keen interest in social and political issues from his days at STGB Khalsa College in Delhi University, where he was elected to the Students’ Union. Besides serving positions in the party and the NSUI, he has also been the Minister for Urban Development & Revenue, Education, Transport, Tourism, Languages, Gurudwara Election, Local Bodies & Gurudwara Administration in the Sheila Dikshit government.

Arvinder Singh Lovely is a Indian National Congress candidate from Gandhi Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Politician. Arvinder Singh Lovely's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 51 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 5.4 crore which includes Rs. 3.6 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 1.8 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 63 lakh of which Rs. 49.1 lakh is self income. Arvinder Singh Lovely's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Gandhi Nagar are: Arvinder Singh Lovely (INC), Tikraj Singh (BSP), Naveen Chaudhary (AAP), Mukesh Kumar (IND), Ravindra Kumar (IND), Md Haroon (IND).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Arvinder Singh Lovely (INC) in 2020 Gandhi Nagar elections.

Click here for live election results of Arvinder Singh Lovely candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.