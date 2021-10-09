Aryan Khan Admitted to Consuming Banned Narcotics, Friend Carried 6 Gram in Shoes: Report

Aryan Khan had admitted to consuming cannabis and his friend Arbaaz Merchant was carrying six grams of the banned narcotic with him in the Mumbai cruise.

According to a report by India Today, at the time of conducting a search, the investigating officer asked Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant if they are in possession of any narcotic substance, to which Arbaaz replied yes, mentioning he has charas hidden away inside his shoe.

Arbaaz Merchant voluntarily took out a ziplock bag containing a “black, sticky substance” from his shoe, and the substance was tested with DD kit and confirmed to be charas. Total six grams of charas was recovered from him.

Arbaaz Merchant told the NCB officer that he consumes drugs with Aryan Khan and they were going inside the cruise ship for a blast, said the report.

On asking Aryan Khan, he also admitted to consuming charas and corroborated that they had been planning to use the drug seized from Arbaaz Merchant while aboard the cruise liner.

ryan Khan’s bail has been rejected thrice. He and others will spend the weekend in quarantine cells of the two prisons as the sessions court, where they will need to file an appeal for bail, would not be working on October 9 which is the second Saturday of the month. They would not get any special treatment inside the prison, an official said.

Meanwhile, NCB’s Mumbai zone director Sameer Wankhede said on Friday that his agency and the prosecution will try to take the cruise ship raid case to a logical conclusion. “Our case is strong and will be presented in the sessions court," Wankhede said, according to ANI.

On Thursday, the metropolitan magistrate sent eight accused, including Aryan Khan, in 14-day judicial custody after the end of their NCB remand. Aryan Khan and seven others were detained when an NCB team led by Wankhede raided a party and seized drugs on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on Saturday. They were formally arrested on Sunday.

