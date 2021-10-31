Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant Walked Out of Jail. List of Those Who Got Bail So Far in Mumbai Drugs Case

After Aryan Khan‘s much-anticipated release from jail following close to spending four weeks in jail in the Mumbai drugs bust case, his co-accused Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant were also allowed to go on Sunday. At least 14 people have been granted bail in the high-profile case till now, while six remain behind bars, according to reports.

The Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 had conducted a drug raid on a cruise off the Mumbai coast. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was held by the agency, among others. The case has now taken numerous twists and political angles. Allegations of a Rs 25 crore pay-off to the NCB for letting Aryan go has initiated a probe into the agency’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who spearheaded the bust.

Here’s a list of those granted bail in the case:

Aryan Khan

SRK’s son Aryan Khan was released from Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail around 11 am on Saturday, after being held there for more than 20 days. His father’s security team escorted him out and returned him home. Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla signed the Rs 1 lakh surety bond for Aryan’s release.

Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha

Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaz Merchant, who were granted bail in Mumbai drug bust case, were released on Sunday. While Dhamecha walked out of Byculla women’s jail, Arbaz was released from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail. The two were released from the jail, three days after they were granted bail in the cruise drugs case. The Bombay High Court had granted bail to them along with co-accused Aryan Khan on Thursday. Dhamecha’s release order was put in the bail box outside Byculla jail late on Saturday evening after the bond process of her release was completed.

Manish Rajgaria and Avik Sahu

Manish Rajgaria and Avik Sahu were the first people in the drugs-on-cruise case to be granted bail, with the Special NDPS court doing so on October 26. According to the NCB, Rajgaria was arrested for possessing a small amount of hydroponic weed multi-strain cannabis, while Sahu was arrested for consumption, the Hindustan Times reports.

Achit Kumar

Achit Kumar, an alleged drug peddler in the case, was granted bail by Special NDPS court Judge VV Patil on Saturday. Both Aryan and Arbaaz named Kumar as their peddler in their NCB statements. He was not, however, aboard the Goa-bound cruise on the day of the raid, the report says.

Those in charge of the cruise ship party

The special NDPS court also granted bail to Samir Sehgal, Bhaskar Arora, Manav Singhal, and Gopal Anand, who organised the rave party aboard the Cordelia ship earlier this month.

Ishmeet Singh Chadha and Shreyas Nair

Chadha is a Delhi resident, and drugs were found on him when the NCB team raided the cruise ship. The central agency, on the other hand, accused Nair of being a drug peddler, the report states.

Nupur Satija and Gomit Chopra

According to the NCB, both of them were discovered on the cruise with MDMA (ecstasy) pills. Satija, like Chadha, lives in the national capital, and Chopra works as a makeup artist.

