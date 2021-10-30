Aryan Khan Bail: 14 Conditions That SRK's Son Will Have to Fulfil to Stay Out of Jail

After an anxious countdown, all eyes are on Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s release from Arthur Jail, Mumbai on Saturday. Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai along with 7 others in a cruise-drugs case.

The 23-year-old was granted bail on Thursday by the Bombay High Court but spent another night in jail as his bail papers missed the 5:30 pm deadline on Friday. Shah Rukh Khan was seen leaving his home Mannat to reach the Arthur Road Jail today morning.

As per the procedure, once the final order was out, it will have to be sent to the special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act, which has the custody of Aryan Khan and others. As per the order written by Justice Sambre (who granted bail to Khan), Rs 1 lakh cash bond was issued to the accused and once the trial in the case begins, Khan was not allowed to delay it.

Here are 14 points on Aryan Khan’s bail:

- Khan’s legal team completed the order in the Mumbai sessions court, following which the special NDPS court issued the release order to the concerned jail authorities.

- Since the legal team missed the 5:30 pm deadline on Friday evening, the bond papers were dropped by Satish Maneshinde’s team. However, today jail officials opened the bail box outside about 5:30 am to gather bail orders and a physical copy of Aryan Khan’s bail release order was kept inside.

- Actor Juhi Chawla reached the Special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court on Friday evening to sign the ₹1 lakh bond for Aryan Khan.

- After the NDPS court verified the documents of Juhi Chawla proceeded to the department to complete the remaining formalities.

- Aryan Khan has been asked to surrender his passport, he cannot leave Mumbai without permission.

- Khan has to report to the NCB office every Friday, between 11 am and 2 pm, attend court hearings, and join investigations whenever required.

- Aryan will be released this morning, in connection with drugs-on-cruise-case.

- Khan has also been asked not to try to establish any communication with co-accused (Arbaaz Merchant) or any other person- involved directly or indirectly in similar activities.

- Khan is not allowed to indulge in any activity similar to the activities on the basis of which the said CR stands registered against them for offences under the NDPS Act.

- Khan is also not allowed to make any public statement in the matter or any form of media i.e. print, electronic o social media.

- If any of these conditions are violated, the court says, the NCB can request cancellation of bail.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.