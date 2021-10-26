Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Bombay HC to Hear Aryan Khan's Bail Plea Today; In Delhi, Sameer Wankhede May Meet NCB DG

He also claimed NCB officials had asked him to sign nine to ten blank papers. However, a senior NCB official denied the allegations, terming them as “completely false and malicious”. Meanwhile, Wankhede on Sunday wrote to Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale seeking protection from likely legal action “being planned” against him by unknown persons to falsely frame him concerning an alleged vigilance related issue. Without taking names, Wankhede, an IRS officer of the 2008 batch, claimed in his letter that the threat of jail and dismissal have been issued against him on public media by highly respectable public functionaries.

An NCB team led by Wankhede earlier this month allegedly seized drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast following which Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. He is currently lodged in the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. His bail application is likely to be heard by the Bombay High Court on October 26. Sail is the personal bodyguard of Gosavi, who is absconding in a 2018 job cheating case.

Sail, who had accompanied Gosavi on the night of the raid, said that after Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB office, Gosavi met one Sam D’Souza. Sail claimed he overheard Gosavi telling D’Souza over the phone about a demand of Rs 25 crore and to settle at Rs 18 crore as they “have to give Rs eight crore to Sameer Wankhede”.

