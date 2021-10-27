Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Day 2 of Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing in Bombay HC; Nawab Malik's Tirade Against Sameer Wankhede Continues

Mumbai Drug Bust Case LIVE Updates: Aryan Khan‘s bail application will be heard again today by the Bombay high court, a say after the HC adjourned the hearing on the plea after several hours of argument by the defence team headed by former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi. The legal team of jailed son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan told the court there was no evidence against him in the drugs-on-cruise case and was wrongly arrested as he distanced himself from the raging allegations of extortion attempt against NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who came under a fresh around of attack from Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.
The Mumbai Police on Tuesday said they have received four applications so far alleging extortion by Narcotics Control Bureau’s Sameer Wankhede and other officials, and have launched an enquiry to verify these claims. One of the applications was sent by NCB independent witness Prabhakar Sail who had alleged that he had overheard KP Gosavi, another witness in the cruise ship raid case, talking to one Sam D’Souza over the phone about a demand of Rs 25 crore including Rs 8 crore for Sameer Wankhede. Mumbai Police have also received two applications against cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, an official said without elaborating. Malik has raised a string of allegations against Sameer Wankhede, an IRS officer, and also accused him of forging his documents to secure job.
Mutha Ashok Jain, the deputy director general of the anti-drugs agency, had too said that an inquiry and appropriate action will be taken against its officials if they receive the letters. The NCB vigilance committee will record Sail’s statement today in the matter. He has been summoned to the agency office at 12 pm. Wankhede, who returned to Mumbai from the agency’s headquarters in Delhi last night, will also be present.
What Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan Have Planned for Aryan if He Walks Out of Jail | Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan's bail hearing will be up for hearing in Bombay High Court. According to a report on Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh and Gauri have planned to ground son Aryan for two to three months once he is back home from the jail. A family friend has revealed that while Shah Rukh and Gauri do not know what their son is guilty of, they want him home as soon as possible and put him under house arrest for a couple of months.
Why is Sameer Wankhede Facing Probe? | Sameer Wankhede is facing a vigilance probe ordered by the NCB into the extortion claims made by witness Prabhakar Sail, who is believed to be the driver of absconding “private investigator” KP Gosavi, the man seen in a viral selfie with Aryan. Sail had made the sensational allegations of a Rs 25-crore money deal made on behalf of some NCB officials, including Wankhede, to let off Aryan. Wankhede has, however, rubbished the allegations.
Wankhede’s Removal from Aryan Case Depends on Solid Evidence | NCB Director-General SN Pradhan on Tuesday said that any decision on whether to remove the agency’s zonal director, Sameer Wankhede — who is leading the Mumbai drug bust case involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan — will be taken only after substantial evidence.
Bombay HC to Resume Bail Hearing of Aryan Khan Today | The Bombay High Court will resume hearing of the bail plea of Aryan Khan in connection with seizure of drugs on a cruise ship today. The legal team of Aryan Khan told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday there was no evidence against him in the drugs-on-cruise case and was wrongly arrested as he distanced himself from the raging allegations of extortion attempt against NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who came under a fresh around of attack from Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.
Nawab Malik Meets CM Uddhav Thackeray | Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who accused NCB’s zonal director Wankhede of “forging” his birth certificate with a different name and illegally tapping phones, met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday. CM Thackeray reportedly expressed concern that “the Hindi film industry was being targeted”.
NCB Summons Witness Sail on Wednesday | Mumbai police have begun a preliminary inquiry into the bribery allegations made by Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the drugs-on-cruise case. The police recorded Sail’s statement late Tuesday evening. He has been summoned to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on Wednesday at 12 noon. The NCB vigilance committee will record Sail’s statement. NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who returned to Mumbai from the agency’s headquarters in Delhi tonight, will also be present.
Bail to 2 Others Gives Hope to Aryan's Case | In a huge shot in the arm for Aryan’s legal team, two other accused in the drugs seizure case - Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu - were granted bail on Tuesday by the Sessions court. Both Rajgaria and Sahu were patrons on the cruise. While Rajgaria is accused of possessing 2.4 gms of ganja, Sahu reportedly confessed that he consumed contraband twice onboard the ship.
Aryan Khan to Spend Another Night in Jail | Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan, who has been in custody since October 3 after being arrested in the Mumbai drugs bust case, will have to spend another night in jail as the Bombay High Court, which is hearing his bail application after it was rejected by a lower court, adjourned the matter till 2:30 pm on Wednesday.
Outside the court on Tuesday, Malik continued his tirade against Wankhede and levelled a new set of allegations, including illegal phone tapping, against him, while the under-fire IRS officer’s wife came out in support for her husband, who landed in New Delhi and visited the NCB headquarters, where he spent over two hours.In another development related to the cruise drugs case, a special NDPS Act court granted bail to two accused arrested in the case – Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu. They are the only accused who have been granted bail so far in the much publicized case, in which 20 people, including Aryan Khan, were arrested since the alleged seizure of drugs on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast early this month.
In the HC, Aryan Khan’s lawyers Rohatgi and Satish Maneshinde argued before Justice N W Sambre that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had no evidence against him. Aryan Khan also distanced himself from allegations of extortion attempts against Wankhede, who had supervised the raid on the ship on October 2.”Aryan has no complaints whatsoever against any officer of the NCB, including its zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Aryan is not concerned with these unsavoury controversies. He completely denies any relation to this,” senior counsel Rohatgi told the court.
The NCB and Wankhede on Monday had said the extortion allegations were part of vendetta by a political leader whose son-in-law had been arrested by the NCB in the past, the lawyer said. “But today, the NCB is putting this on Aryan Khan and saying he is tampering with witnesses. This is affecting my client’s case,” Rohatgi argued.
He contended that the “legislative intent” behind the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, under which Aryan Khan and others, were arrested was reformation in cases involving small quantities of drugs. The Act intends that young persons be treated as victims and not as accused, he added. Aryan Khan is a “young boy with no prior antecedents,” Rohatgi added.
“Section 64A of the Act provides immunity to those persons who have been accused of possessing small quantities. If these persons are agreeable to be sent to rehab then that should be allowed. Aryan’s case is not even of possession or consumption,” Rohatgi said, adding he cannot be held responsible for some other person’s alleged possession of drugs. The 23-year-old has been wrongly arrested and kept in jail for over 20 days, he said.
The case was being blown out of proportions by some people who have vested interests and the media was paying attention to it because of some unsavoury controversies, otherwise it was a simple case, he added. “There is no evidence of consumption, no recovery of drugs and absolutely no evidence to show his participation in this so-called conspiracy and abetment as alleged by the NCB,” Rohatgi said.
After Rohatgi completed his arguments, the high court said it would continue hearing on the bail pleas of co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on Wednesday.He will also hear the arguments of Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, the NCB’s lawyer, on Wednesday, the judge said.
During his argument, Rohatgi pointed out that Aryan was not subjected to any medical examination to show that he had indeed consumed drugs.The senior counsel assailed the order of the special NDPS Act court refusing Aryan Khan bail on the ground he was aware that his friend Arbaaz Merchant had drugs and hence Aryan was guilty, prima facie, of “conscious possession”.
The NCB wrongly relied on WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan as they had no connection with the present case, Rohatgi said.”The chats are of 2018, 2019 and 2020 and it has absolutely no connection with this cruise party. The chats are with some random persons, including some foreigners about drugs. This would relate to alleged consumption in the past,” he said.
Rohatgi said Aryan Khan himself had not boarded the ship at the time of arrest. Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Dhamecha by the NCB, along with others. While Aryan and Merchant are now lodged at the Arthur Road prison, Dhamecha is at the Byculla Women’s Prison.
A special court for NDPS cases had refused to grant them bail. Earlier in the day, the NCB opposed Aryan Khan’s bail plea in an affidavit filed before the HC, alleging he was not just a consumer of drugs, but also involved in illicit drug trafficking.
The agency said prima facie investigation revealed that Aryan Khan used to procure drugs from Arbaaz Merchant and was in touch with “some persons abroad who appear to be part of an international drug network”. The affidavit further said though drugs were not recovered from Aryan Khan, he “participated in the conspiracy”.Malik on Tuesday accused Wankhede of illegal phone tapping and said he will hand over a letter on the IRS officer’s misdeeds’ to the NCB head.
Sameer Wankhede, through two persons in Mumbai and Thane, is illegally intercepting the mobile phones of some people, said Malik, who has been targeting Wankhede after his son-in-law’s arrest in a separate drugs case. Malik claimed Wankhede had sought the call detail record (CDR) of a member of his family from the police.
The state minister said he is forwarding a letter written by someone in NCB about the various illegal activities of Wankhede’ to the agency’s DG, S N Pradhan.The minister said the NCB should investigate the 26 allegations in the letter claiming an extortion racket’ was being run within the anti-drugs agency.
Malik said he has also submitted a copy of the letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the state Home department and to the sitting and former heads of the Congress, which is an ally of the NCP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. The veteran politician alleged Wankhede has sought the CDR of his daughter.
On what grounds Wankhede is seeking the CDR report of my daughter? I think Wankhede is crossing the limits. I will expose those people involved in phone tapping with proof, he said. Malik on Monday claimed Wankhede is a Muslim by birth. The minister had released what he claimed was the birth certificate of Wankhede and alleged that the latter had forged documents.
However, the NCB official’s father later said his name is Dnyandev and not Dawood, as claimed by Malik. On Tuesday, Malik said, “I have all the authentic documents to prove that Sameer Wankhede was born into a Muslim family, but he forged his identity and sought a job under the Scheduled Caste category. As per the law, Dalits who are converted to Islam do not get the quota privilege, thus Sameer Wankhede has denied the job opportunity to a genuine person from the Schedule Caste.
The minister alleged Wankhede and some of his colleagues were involved into some “extortion racket”. Reacting to Malik’s letter, NCB Deputy Director General Mutha Ashok Jain said they will take necessary action into the matter.
Addressing the media in suburban Andheri, Kranti Redkar, the wife of Wankhede, came out in strong support of her husband and said they were getting threat calls, facing vicious trolling online and living in fear as she rejected allegations levelled against him by Malik. Redkar, who is an actress, described her husband as an honest government officer and also refuted the extortion attempt claims made by an NCB witness in the Mumbai cruise drugs case which is being supervised by Wankhede.”My husband is an honest officer and doing his duty with sincerity for the last 15 years. Sameer is not attached to any political party, he is a central government employee and doing his work, some people are having a problem from his work due to which everything (row related to allegations against Wankhede) is happening,” she said.
“People who are against Sameer have been threatening us, saying they will burn us and kill our family, but the police have given us security, and they are taking very good care of us,” Redkar said. Asked about the series of allegations made against Wankhede by Malik, she said the state minister has made his claims on social media and not in front of a court of law.
“Minister Nawab Malik has put allegations against us on Twitter, and Twitter is not a court. If Malik submits allegations against Sameer in a court and if all allegations are proved, then only the person becomes a criminal. Media trials can not help him,” Redkar said.” Sameer and me are born Hindus. We have never converted to any other religion. We respect all religions. Sameer’s father, too, is a Hindu who married a Muslim woman…my mom-in-law is no more,” she said.
