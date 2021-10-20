Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Will Aryan Khan Get Bail Today? Eyes on Mumbai Court Hearing; Shiv Sena Leader Wants SC to Step in

Mumbai Drug Bust Case LIVE Updates: Aryan Khan‘s bail plea will be heard today by a special court in Mumbai days after he was arrested in Mumbai drug bust case and was lodged in city’s Arthur Road prison. The 23-year-old son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was held by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 from the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The case has since then taken the entire Bollywood and India by storm, with many in Bollywood and politicians coming out in support of SRK’s son. Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Kishore Tiwari has apparently filed a petition, requesting the Supreme Court to step in the case. He was quoted by a media organisation that Aryan Khan’s fundamental rights are being violated and he is a victim of vendetta by an officer of the NCB.
The Mumbai police has, meanwhile, increased security cover of NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede after he came under spotlight post the cruise party raid. Wankhede, who has been investigating several high-profile cases including Aryan Khan’s matter, complained that two people were following him on Monday when he visited Oshiwara to pray at his mother’s grave. The agency even submitted the evidence including CCTV footage of him being followed, said an NCB officer. Reportedly, both Salman and Shah Rukh Khan have put their shoots on hold due to the case. SRK was supposed to leave for Spain to shoot ‘Pathan’, while Salman had a cameo in the film. Sources told News18 that ‘Atlee’ is proceeding with Shah Rukh’s duplicate Prashant Walde for the long shots and the over the shoulder sequences to ensure that the dates of the other artistes are being utilised.
Aryan Khan had been shifted to the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai after their initial custodial remand with the NCB got over and a magistrate sent them in judicial custody but denied them bail. Based on a tip-off that a rave party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on October 2 evening and allegedly seized drugs and later made the arrests. Aryan is lodged in the Arthur Road prison along with five others arrested in the case. Khan and two others – Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha — have sought bail from the court of V V Patil, special judge for cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
Aryan Khan Bail Updates | Without taking any names, filmmaker Hansal Mehta in a tweet said the consumption of marijuana/cannabis may be legal in many countries, but in India leads to "harassment". Marijuana/cannabis consumption is legal in many countries. It has been decriminalised in many. In our country its consumption is used more for harassment than for narcotics control. A movement like the one to abolish sec 377 is necessary to end this continuing travesty, he wrote.
Aryan Khan's Bail Plea Decision | Director Rahul Dholakia and actor Swara Bhasker were some of the film personalities to express their disappointment after a special NDPS court in Mumbai said it would pronounce its orders on bail applications filed by Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and two others on October 20 in a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship off Mumbai. Aryan Khan, 23, was arrested on October 3 with seven others when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a drugs party on board a cruise ship. He is currently in Arthur Road prison.
READ | ‘Consider Reformation When a Drug Accused is Young’: Bombay HC’s Judgement Cited by Aryan Khan's Lawyers for Bail
The Bombay HC had made the observation while granting bail to a duo arrested in June following a police raid on a private bungalow in Igatpuri.
READ | Gauri Khan's Strict Instructions to Mannat Staff: No Sweets in Kitchen Until Aryan's Release
Gauri Khan has strictly instructed Mannat staff to not cook anything sweet inside the house till her son Aryan Khan is released on bail.
READ | Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Call Off Pathan, Tiger 3 Shoots Amid Aryan Khan Case
The delay of Pathan has also affected Tiger 3, since both films produced by Yash Raj Films are connected to each other.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Body Double Shooting for Atlee’s Film | Shah Rukh Khan's body double, Prashant Walde has come to the rescue of the actor recently. Following the arrest of his son, Aryan Khan, SRK has cancelled all his shooting schedules for time being. Reportedly, he was shooting for Atlee’s film where he is playing a double role. After the news about Aryan’s arrest on Sunday, Prashant performed the shoot in place of SRK. Speaking to an entertainment news website, he confirmed the same. According to reports, Khan was shooting for the film at the BD Petit Parsee General Hospital in Mumbai.
Aryan Khan News | An official had said on Thursday that Aryan Khan and five others arrested in the drugs seizure case were shifted to general barracks of the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai as their quarantine period was over. All of them were subjected to RT-PCR tests for coronavirus on Wednesday morning, and as the results were negative, they were separated from each other and shifted to various general barracks, he said.
READ | Aryan Khan's Bail Decision Likely on Wednesday: Conspiracies, Chats & Charges | 7 Points
Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son was arrested on October 3 in a case of alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off Mumbai.
Aryan Khan Case Updates | Aryan Khan and two others - Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha — have sought bail from Mumbai court of V V Patil, special judge for cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The NCB has claimed that there was evidence to show that Aryan Khan was a regular consumer of drugs and that even though nothing was recovered from him personally, his WhatsApp chats revealed he has links with drug peddlers.
Aryan Khan Arrested in Drugs Case | Aryan Khan, 23, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 from the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Based on a tip-off that a rave party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on October 2 evening and allegedly seized drugs and later made the arrests. Aryan is currently lodged in the Arthur Road prison along with five others arrested in the case.
The NCB has claimed that there was evidence to show that Aryan Khan was a regular consumer of drugs and that even though nothing was recovered from him personally, his WhatsApp chats revealed he has links with drug peddlers.
On Friday, Aryan spoke to his parents through a video call from inside the prison once and also received Rs 4,500 though money-order sent by his father, said an official.
Another official had said on Thursday that Aryan and five others arrested in the case were shifted to general barracks of the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai as their quarantine period was over. All of them were subjected to RT-PCR tests for coronavirus on Wednesday morning, and as the results were negative, they were separated from each other and shifted to various general barracks, he said.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.