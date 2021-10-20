Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Will Aryan Khan Get Bail Today? Eyes on Mumbai Court Hearing; Shiv Sena Leader Wants SC to Step in

The NCB has claimed that there was evidence to show that Aryan Khan was a regular consumer of drugs and that even though nothing was recovered from him personally, his WhatsApp chats revealed he has links with drug peddlers.

On Friday, Aryan spoke to his parents through a video call from inside the prison once and also received Rs 4,500 though money-order sent by his father, said an official.

Another official had said on Thursday that Aryan and five others arrested in the case were shifted to general barracks of the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai as their quarantine period was over. All of them were subjected to RT-PCR tests for coronavirus on Wednesday morning, and as the results were negative, they were separated from each other and shifted to various general barracks, he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.