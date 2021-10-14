Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Aryan Khan's Bail Plea Hearing to Continue Today, Pune Police Issues Circular Notice Against NCB's Witness

Mumbai Drug Bust Case LIVE Updates: The special court will today continue hearing the bail plea of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off Mumbai coast. Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik, who has been attacking BJP over the drug bust case, will again address the media around 11 am. In the last press conference, he accused the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of letting off two people from the cruise, of which one is the brother-in-law of a BJP leader, he alleged. The NCB leader had earlier questioned presence of the man who went viral after his selfie with Aryan Khan post raid went viral. Pune police has now issued a lookout circular against him. He has apparently been absconding in a 2018 cheating case.
Arguing for Aryan Khan’s bail plea, his counsel and senior advocate Amit Desai on Wednesday said that many countries have legalised some of these drugs. He added that cannabis has been removed by many countries from the schedule of dangerous drugs. He even claimed that the 23-year-old son of SRK was not even on the cruise and was apprehended as he was going to attend the party. “In many countries, these substances (drugs) are legal. Let us not penalise them at this stage when bail is sought. Let us not make it worse for them (accused). They have suffered enough and they have learnt their lesson, if at all,” Desai said.
The NCB, while opposing the bail plea, said that Aryan Khan had been consuming drugs for a few years now and was in touch with some persons who appear to be a part of an international drug network for procurement of drugs. Further probe is on with regard to the financial transactions done abroad, the agency said. “During the initial investigation, some international linkages pertinent to this applicant (Aryan Khan) have been unearthed, which prima facie indicate towards illicit drug procurement. The investigation requires sufficient time so as to approach the concerned foreign agency,” the NCB said in its affidavit. Special Judge V V Patil, designated to hear matters related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was on Wednesday hearing the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan.
The NCB, in its affidavit, claimed that it was prima facie revealed that accused No 1 (Aryan Khan) used to procure contraband from accused No 2 (Arbaaz Merchant) and the sources connected to accused No 2, from whose conscious possession six grams of charas was recovered. It added that the case of each of the accused cannot be considered individually or separately as prima facie investigation reveals that there is a close link/nexus among all the accused including Aryan Khan for conspiracy to commit offences.
Probe Reveals Aryan Khan's Role in Conspiracy, Illicit Procurement: NCB | The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday told a special court here its probe has revealed that Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off Mumbai coast, was involved in the conspiracy, illicit drug trafficking as well as its procurement and consumption. Senior counsel Amit Desai, appearing for Aryan Khan, termed the NCB's contention as "inherently absurd" and argued that when there was no recovery of drugs from him, then he should not be penalised at the stage of granting bail.
Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh opposed the bail plea citing the persistent drug problem in the country. “Drug trafficking, drug abuse is a serious problem. A lot of people are affected. Youngsters are affected," he said, adding that Aryan Khan’s case wasn’t ‘a question of consumption by one person’.
Newly-appointed senior counsel Amit Desai, appearing for Aryan Khan, termed the NCB’s contention as “inherently absurd" and argued that when there was no recovery of drugs from him, then he should not be penalised at the stage of granting bail. “Firstly, there was no recovery from a person named Aryan khan. It is an undisputed fact. When it comes to the information on use, sale and consumption, that was not Aryan," Desai told the court, adding that the accused were young adults and not drug peddlers, traffickers or racketeers.
Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing Adjourned Till Thursday Noon | Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan will spend another night in jail as the hearing of his bail application was adjourned till 12 pm on Thursday by the Mumbai sessions court. The NCB on Wednesday told the special court that its probe has revealed that Aryan, who is currently lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail after he was arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a Goa-bound cruise ship, was involved in the conspiracy, illicit drug trafficking as well as its procurement and consumption.
Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NCB, argued that even if one accused is released on bail, then the investigation would be hampered. He told the court that WhatsApp chats of the accused (Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant) refers to bulk quantities of drugs and chats with a foreign national.
“The entire nation is concerned with drug trafficking and consumption of drugs is a serious offence. Day in and out, parties are organised and drugs are consumed by people including college students, Singh argued. He further opposed Aryan Khan’s argument that there has been no recovery from him and said Arbaaz Merchant first met Aryan Khan at his residence and then started for the cruise. “As per the NCB panchnama, the contraband (six grams of charas) found in Arbaaz’s possession was to be used for consumption. Aryan Khan knew of this possession and hence this would amount to conscious possession,” Singh said.
The court is also hearing bail pleas filed by Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Satija, Aachit Kumar, Mohak Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer and Avin Sahu.
Advocate Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, appearing for Dhamecha, argued that no case was made out against her and that she was a fashion model who was invited to the cruise. He said Dhamecha doesn’t know Aryan Khan or Arbaaz Merchant, but only that Aryan is a famous person. So far 20 persons have been arrested in the case.
