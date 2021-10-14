Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Aryan Khan's Bail Plea Hearing to Continue Today, Pune Police Issues Circular Notice Against NCB's Witness

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NCB, argued that even if one accused is released on bail, then the investigation would be hampered. He told the court that WhatsApp chats of the accused (Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant) refers to bulk quantities of drugs and chats with a foreign national.

“The entire nation is concerned with drug trafficking and consumption of drugs is a serious offence. Day in and out, parties are organised and drugs are consumed by people including college students, Singh argued. He further opposed Aryan Khan’s argument that there has been no recovery from him and said Arbaaz Merchant first met Aryan Khan at his residence and then started for the cruise. “As per the NCB panchnama, the contraband (six grams of charas) found in Arbaaz’s possession was to be used for consumption. Aryan Khan knew of this possession and hence this would amount to conscious possession,” Singh said.

The NCB, in its affidavit, claimed that it was prima facie revealed that accused No 1 (Aryan Khan) used to procure contraband from accused No 2 (Arbaaz Merchant) and the sources connected to accused No 2, from whose conscious possession six grams of charas was recovered. It added that the case of each of the accused cannot be considered individually or separately as prima facie investigation reveals that there is a close link/nexus among all the accused including Aryan Khan for conspiracy to commit offences.

The court is also hearing bail pleas filed by Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Satija, Aachit Kumar, Mohak Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer and Avin Sahu.

Advocate Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, appearing for Dhamecha, argued that no case was made out against her and that she was a fashion model who was invited to the cruise. He said Dhamecha doesn’t know Aryan Khan or Arbaaz Merchant, but only that Aryan is a famous person. So far 20 persons have been arrested in the case.

