Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Aryan Khan to Plead Bombay HC Today After Spcl Court Rejects Bail Over 'Regular Illicit Drug Activities'

Mumbai Drug Bust Case LIVE Updates: In jail for the 18th days since, Aryan Khan‘s bail plea will now be heard by Bombay high court, a day after a Mumbai special court denied Shah Rukh Khan‘s son bail in the drugs case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The case is said to be heard around 10:30 am. It is likely to be mentioned today before Justice NW Sambre seeking urgent hearing, legal sources were quoted by PTI. The special NDPS Act court in its 21-page order noted that WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan prima facie revealed that he was “dealing in illicit drug activities on a regular basis” and therefore it cannot be said that he was not likely to commit a similar offence if released on bail.
The NCB had earlier argued in court that Aryan was not new to drugs, though no drug was found on him. The drugs found on Aryan Khan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant were for Aryan and Arbaaz’s personal consumption, they said. However, the defence insisted that the NCB has no grounds to continue to keep the accused in custody since no drugs were recovered from the personal possession of Aryan and that his WhatsApp chats only consisted of messages about football and other related stuff.
The 23-year-old son Bollywood superstar SRK and Gauri along with Arbaaz, model Munmun Dhamecha and five others were detained on October 3 in connection with a drug bust on a cruise liner off the Mumbai coast. Aryan was being represented by advocate Satish Maneshinde in all previous hearings. But from “here on” bulk of the main argument on part of Aryan will be carried forth by advocate Amit Desai, and Maneshinde will only add anything if required, a report in Hindustan Times stated. Aryan is also said to be discussing drugs during the Mumbai cruise party with an upcoming Bollywood actress. The NCB had submitted their WhatsApp chat to the special court on Wednesday. His chats with drug peddlers were also given to court.
Filmmakers Rahul Dholakia and Hansal Mehta, who are closely following Aryan Khan‘s arrest in connection with a drugs case, on Wednesday said the decision to reject his bail is “heartbreaking" and “outrageous". Aryan, 23, was arrested on October 3 with seven others when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a drugs party on board a cruise ship. He is currently in Arthur Road prison.
Mumbai Drug Bust Recap | The NCB team had at mid-sea busted the alleged drugs party on October 2 aboard a Cordelia Cruise ship that was on its way to Goa. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, Delhi-based event management professionals, and Mumbai-based drug peddlers, have so far been arrested in the case related to the seizure of drugs from the ship.
Aryan Khan is in Touch With Drug Peddlers, Observes Court | Among other observations, the court noted that Aryan Khan is in touch with other drug dealers. “In the case at hand, material placed on record reveals that there is incriminating material in the form of WhatsApp chats, etc which shows the nexus of the applicant / accused no. 1 with suppliers and peddlers,” the judge said in his 21-page order
Bollywood actors and actresses have been under NCB’s scanner for quite some time now. In past few months, many actors have been questioned or detained in many drugs case and rave party raids.
'Satyamev Jayate' NCB’s zonal chief Sameer Wankhede Says as Court Denies Bail to Accused in Drug Bust | Buoyed by the court’s order in their favour, NCB’s zonal chief Sameer Wankhede, who is not only spearheading the case but has also been the target of various allegations pertaining to the probe, reacted to the news with: “Satyamev Jayate. Let my detractors say anything. I will just work.”
Aryan has been lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail since October 8, his 14-day judicial custody will end on Thursday.
Accused Possessed Drugs for Consumption and Enjoyment, Rules Court | The material placed before it by the NCB showed on the face of it that section 29 of the NDPS Act, pertaining to conspiracy, was applicable, said the court. Therefore, it is not possible to record a satisfaction at this stage that the applicants have not committed any offence under the NDPS Act, the order said. Case papers and voluntary statements of Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant disclosed that they possessed drugs for consumption and enjoyment, the court noted further.
We Will Move the Bombay HC Once We Get the Order | “We have to read the order first…I don’t have the order yet. We will move the Bombay HC once we get the order," Desai said right after the special court rejected their plea. Within an hour, Aryan’s lawyers moved the Bombay high court, but as the judicial board had been discharged by then, the matter is most likely to be posted on Thursday.
Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday denied bail to Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, observing that ‘on the face of it’, he was indulging in “illicit drug activities on a regular basis". His WhatsApp chats also showed, prima facie, that he was in touch with drug peddlers, the court noted.
Earlier, a magistrate’s court had rejected the accused’s bail pleas, saying only a special court can hear these matters. Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha, among others, were arrested on October 3 for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs under the NDPS Act. They are now in judicial custody. While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison, Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla women’s prison in the city. So far, 20 persons have been arrested in the case.
