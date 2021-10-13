Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Aryan Khan's Bail Plea Hearing Today, NCB Likely to Oppose Application Over 'New Proofs'

Several voices in the Bollywood, including filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, comedian Johnny Lever and actor Raveena Tandon, have expressed solidarity with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri. As the news of Mumbai court rejecting Aryan’s bail plea came in, groups of fans stood in vigil outside the Khan residence Mannat in Bandra. Several people, who had been camping with banners such as This too shall pass, asked media personnel for updates about the case. Though most of mainstream Bollywood has been quiet, many fans and friends expressed their solidarity with the Khans.

Hrithik Roshan also took to Instagram and posted a letter addressed to Aryan, saying the tough times will only make him stronger. Earlier in the week, his former wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan, also came out in support of Aryan and said she stands by Shah Rukh and Gauri.

Before Hrithik and Sussanne, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, actors Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi expressed their solidarity with Shah Rukh. Hours after Aryan’s arrest, Shah Rukh’s friend Salman Khan visited the actor at his home. Actor Suniel Shetty was one of the earliest celebrities to support Aryan, urging people to give him a breather.

“He is a child, taking care of him is our responsibility,” Shetty had said. As the stars spoke, fans outside Mannat made their own point.

Some stood holding an old photograph of the actor greeting his fans outside on Eid with the caption, We stand with SRK and his family. There were others who stood across the road with banners of support and hope. One said, “Sab thik ho jayega (Everything will be fine)” and another that they believed in the actor’s upbringing of Aryan.

