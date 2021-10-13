Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Aryan Khan's Bail Plea Hearing Today, NCB Likely to Oppose Application Over 'New Proofs'

Mumbai Drug Bust Case LIVE Updates: Bail plea of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan and seven others will be heard by a special court today, around 11 am, in connection with the cruise ship raid in Mumbai on October 3. The case came to the special court after a magistrate’s court rejected their plea on the ground that it did not have the jurisdiction to decide on the matter. The Narcotics Control Bureau claimed to have recovered banned drugs from some persons aboard the cruise ship, hinting at an “international drug trafficking” network which needs to be probed. The NDPS court had issued orders to the NCB on Monday and asked it to file its reply regarding the matter by October 13.
Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde maintains that he was “falsely implicated” and that the NCB has no grounds to keep him in custody since no psychotropic substances were recovered from his personal possession. Senior lawyer Taraq Sayyed, who is representing Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the case, asked in the court why would the accused go on the ship to sell five grams charas when they can buy the entire ship? “The 5 grams charas they have allegedly found, will those boys go on the ship to sell it? Like I said earlier, why would they go on the ship to sell 5 grams charas when they can buy the entire ship,” he was later quoted by ETimes.
Meanwhile, the NCB is likely to oppose the bail application of Aryan Khan. A report in India Today quoted sources as saying that the agency has come across some new revelations during the investigation. The interrogation of some of the accused will be put in front of of the court by the NCB. Shah Rukh Khan’s son and others were charged with offences under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act. On October 7, Aryan was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days after which he immediately moved court seeking bail.
Gauri Khan Becoming Progressively Anxious, Wants to Meet Aryan | A source quoted a close friend of the Khans who revealed that the family has been “trying desperately for visiting rights. If not visiting rights, then at least let them meet their son once. But they are being denied even that.” Apparently the parents, especially Aryan’s mother Gauri is becoming progressively anxious. “She is inconsolable. She is within her rights to wonder why her son is being locked up with hardened criminal and why he is not allowed basic rights like meeting his parents,” the source was quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.
Aryan Khan Drug Bust Case | No orders have been given to any agency to track Sameer Wankhede, who is investigating the Mumbai drug case, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said amid snooping allegations."We have not given any orders to police or state intelligence to follow Sameer Wankhede. He has complained to DG Maharashtra police. We will look into this issue," said Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil.
Aryan Khan Drug Bust Case: Some People Are'Tracking his Movement' Alleges NCB Zonal Director | NCB zonal director Samir Wankhede, who spearheaded the raid on the cruise ship off Mumbai coast earlier this month, leading to the arrest of Aryan Khan, met the Maharashtra police chief to complain about the monitoring. The officer has complained that he has come to know that some people were "tracking his movements", NCB sources said.
New Lawyer Hired To Represent Aryan Khan in Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case | Advocate Amit Desai, who got Salman Khan acquitted in the 2002 hit-and-run case has been hired by Shah Rukh Khan to represent son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise drugs case. The advocate had challenged a lower court’s order sentencing Salman to five years of rigorous imprisonment in the case. After Amit defended Salman in May 2015, the actor was granted bail in the case on a sum of Rs 30,000.
Bail Will Not Stop the Investigation, Argues Aryan Khan's Counsel | On Monday, when Aryan Khan’s counsel Amit Desai mentioned the bail plea, NCB’s advocates A M Chimalkar and Advait Sethna sought a week to respond and file their affidavit. They said the investigation in the case was still on and there was quite a lot of material collected by the agency and at this stage, it needs to be seen if releasing Aryan Khan on bail would hamper the probe into the case. Desai, however, objected to it, saying a person’s liberty is at question here and argued that releasing the accused on bail would not stop the investigation in the case. “The bail will not stop the investigation. The NCB can continue their probe. That is their duty. But, keeping my client (Aryan Khan) in custody, especially when there has been no recovery (of drugs) from him, is not required," Desai said.
'No Extreme Emergency' Says NCB | Special Judge V V Patil, hearing matters related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, said the court would hear the bail plea on Wednesday after the NCB said there was “no extreme urgency" to hear the application and sought a week to file an affidavit.
According to a report, Aryan’s arrest has left Shah Rukh Khan “feeling helpless and broken”. The report quotes a close friend of the superstar saying Shah Rukh is “suffering from grief and anger. He is not sleeping and eating much and is just broken like a helpless father."
Mumbai Drug Bust Recap | In his plea, Aryan said he was innocent and has not committed any crime and that he has been falsely implicated in the case. There is nothing on record to suggest that the present applicant (Aryan Khan) is in any way connected with the production, manufacture, possession, sale, purchase, transport, import, export or use of any psychotropic substance or the financing, illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, the bail application said.
Aryan Khan To Be Treated Like 'Every Other Under Trial Prisoner' | Aryan who was arrested on October 3 after the NCB raided a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have recovered drugs from some persons is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. Aryan approached the special court for bail on October 8 after his plea for the same was rejected by a magistrate’s court last week on the ground that it did not have the jurisdiction to decide the matter. “No special treatment" is being given to Aryan, who will be treated like “every other under trial prisoner", sources told CNN-News18.
Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates | The bail application of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan will be heard on Wednesday by a Mumbai special court in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has so far arrested 20 people in the case.
Several voices in the Bollywood, including filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, comedian Johnny Lever and actor Raveena Tandon, have expressed solidarity with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri. As the news of Mumbai court rejecting Aryan’s bail plea came in, groups of fans stood in vigil outside the Khan residence Mannat in Bandra. Several people, who had been camping with banners such as This too shall pass, asked media personnel for updates about the case. Though most of mainstream Bollywood has been quiet, many fans and friends expressed their solidarity with the Khans.
Hrithik Roshan also took to Instagram and posted a letter addressed to Aryan, saying the tough times will only make him stronger. Earlier in the week, his former wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan, also came out in support of Aryan and said she stands by Shah Rukh and Gauri.
Before Hrithik and Sussanne, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, actors Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi expressed their solidarity with Shah Rukh. Hours after Aryan’s arrest, Shah Rukh’s friend Salman Khan visited the actor at his home. Actor Suniel Shetty was one of the earliest celebrities to support Aryan, urging people to give him a breather.
“He is a child, taking care of him is our responsibility,” Shetty had said. As the stars spoke, fans outside Mannat made their own point.
Some stood holding an old photograph of the actor greeting his fans outside on Eid with the caption, We stand with SRK and his family. There were others who stood across the road with banners of support and hope. One said, “Sab thik ho jayega (Everything will be fine)” and another that they believed in the actor’s upbringing of Aryan.
