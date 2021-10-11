CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#AryanKhan#MaharashtraBandh#Lakhimpur
Home » News » India » Aryan Khan Being Targeted Just for His Surname: Mehbooba
1-MIN READ

Aryan Khan Being Targeted Just for His Surname: Mehbooba

Mehbooba Mufti is leveraging all her might to gain the sympathy of Kashmiris. (File photo: PTI)

Mehbooba Mufti is leveraging all her might to gain the sympathy of Kashmiris. (File photo: PTI)

'Travesty of justice that Muslims are targeted to satiate the sadistic wishes of BJP's core vote bank,' Mehbooba tweeted.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday alleged that Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was being targeted by the central agencies just due to his surname, claiming that Muslims are targeted to please the core vote bank of the BJP. “Instead of making an example out of a Union Minister’s son accused of killing four farmers, central agencies are after a 23-year-old simply because his surname happens to be Khan. Travesty of justice that Muslims are targeted to satiate the sadistic wishes of BJP’s core vote bank," Mehbooba tweeted.

She was referring to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra, who is accused of mowing down farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh last week.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:October 11, 2021, 15:22 IST