Sameer Wankhede LIVE Updates: 'Value Him as an Officer, Nothing Against Him', Says NCB

Read more

When contacted, Wankhede seemed to downplay the development and said that the move was in line with his demand for a central probe in the Mumbai drug bust case. “I had also filed a petition asking that either a central agency or the NCB’s Delhi unit should take over the probe into the Aryan Khan case and the Nawab Malik case,” he told CNN-News18.

According to information accessed exclusively by CNN-News18, top sources in Delhi said that an order taking Wankhede off the probe has already been issued and that the NCB Director General has also decided to transfer four other high-profile cases from the anti-drug agency’s Mumbai zonal unit to its central team.

The IRS officer is in the eye of a political storm after NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik accused him of forging documents to get a government job, lying about his religion and arresting people in “bogus” drugs cases. Wankhede has denied all allegations. Sources told CNN-News18 that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to oversee the transferred cases. “These five cases are likely to have national and international ramifications and may involve inter-state linkages,” said an official.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.