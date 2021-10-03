Aryan Khan Detained: NCB Planned Drug Bust Over 15 Days, Didn’t Know Celebs Would Be Present

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had planned the drug bust, in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is likely to be arrested, over a fortnight, a top source told News18. The central agency had received a tip-off about the rave party around 15 days ago, after which an elaborate operation was planned, said the source.

“The information that NCB got specified that it wasn’t going to be a regular party on the cruise ship, but one where drugs would be consumed,” said the source, adding that sleuths who raided the cruise were not aware that there were celebrities present on board.

“When NCB planned the operation, the sleuths had no clue that there would be high-profile personalities at the party,” said the top source. “Even when the agency team boarded the vessel in disguise as passengers, they were not aware of who were going to be present.”

The source told News18 that there were other celebrities on the cruise, too, but those who were not found possessing drugs have not been detained. While NCB hasn’t yet spelt out the role of Aryan Khan, Shah Khan’s son, in the case, officers are questioning him and going through his WhatsApp chats.

NCB sources from Mumbai told News18 that the ship was to depart on Saturday for Goa. The agency’s Mumbai zonal director, Sameer Wankhede, and his team boarded the ship, posing as passengers. When the ship left Mumbai shores and was at mid-sea, a party began where drugs were consumed, said the sources. The NCB officials immediately started searches and apprehended those consuming drugs and seized the contraband.

