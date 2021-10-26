Aryan Khan Drug Case: 'Let Gosavi Surrender, I Have a Lot More to Reveal', Says Witness Prabhakar Sail

It seems that the independent witnesses in Aryan Khan‘s arrest are going at one another. On one hand, while KP Gosavi has revealed that he intends to surrender as he feels there is a threat to his life, his personal bodyguard, Prabhakar Sail, who is also another independent witness in the case said that he has a lot to reveal, and is waiting for Gosavi to surrender.

Sail had previously claimed that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an NCB official and other persons to let off Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan in the case. Sail further claimed that Gosavi was the one who spoke to Shah Rukh’s manager, and arranged the transaction, and Sail himself was sent to collect the cash.

“I have not been given any promises… I am not being coerced. I consulted with people when I was named in the panch…when I realised that my family could be in trouble I decided to reveal everything to the media," Sail revealed.

Previously, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Monday said police protection has been given to Prabhakar Sail. Sail visited the Mumbai police commissioner’s office and met Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Milind Bharambhe, an official said. He later approached the Sahar police in suburban Mumbai, seeking security whenever he comes to meet his wife, children and mother-in-law, who live in the Sahar village here, officials said.

