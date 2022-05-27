CHANGE LANGUAGE
  Aryan Khan Drug Case LIVE Updates: After 'Clean Chit' to SRK's Son, NCB's Address at 3 pm, Sameer Wankhede Has 'Nothing to Say'

Live now

Auto Refresh

Aryan Khan Drug Case LIVE Updates: After 'Clean Chit' to SRK's Son, NCB's Address at 3 pm, Sameer Wankhede Has 'Nothing to Say'

Complaint against six persons has not been filed due to ‘lack of evidence’ while 14 have been chargesheeted in the case

News18.com | May 27, 2022, 14:06 IST
Aryan Khan, arrested in a drugs case, was released on bail in October.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has given a ‘clean chit’ to Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case, sources said on Friday. The NCB in the chargesheet said that all the accused persons were found in possession of Narcotics except Aryan and Mohak. The son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was arrested last year by the anti-drugs agency along with others after a cruise was raided off the coast of Mumbai and drugs were found. He was released on Read More

Key Events

May 27, 2022 14:05 IST

NCB to Address Press Conference at 3pm Today

The NCB will address a press conference in view of the chargesheet in the drugs-on-cruise case at 3pm on Friday.

May 27, 2022 14:02 IST

'If Aryan Khan was Clean, Why Was He Tainted?' NCP Leader Questions Motive Behind Arrest

NCP leader Clyde Crasto questioning the motive behing Aryan Khan’s arrest said that if he was clean then why was he tainted.

May 27, 2022 13:57 IST

Do Not Wish to Comment: Sameer Wankhede on Clean Chit to Aryan Khan

Former NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said that he is not associated with the case. “I do not wish to comment on this,” he added.

May 27, 2022 13:55 IST

All the Accused Persons Except Aryan & Mohak Found in Possession of Drugs

All the accused persons were found in possession of Narcotics except Aryan and Mohak, a statement of Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Operations), NCB read.

May 27, 2022 13:47 IST

Aryan Khan Gets Clean Chit in Drugs-on-cruise Case by NCB's SIT

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been given a clean chit by the anti-drugs agency’s special team in the drugs-on-cruise case. Aryan was arrested last year in the case amid a probe by the NCB along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

bail after four weeks. Complaint against six persons has not been filed due to ‘lack of evidence’ while 14 have been chargesheeted in the case. The NCB filed its ‘final’ chargesheet in the Special Court as its 60-day extension to file the document was nearing its end on May 29.

The chargesheet said Aryan had not been found in possession of any narcotics. “Based on an input NCB Mumbai on 02.10.2021, intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at International Port Terminal, MbPT and Nupur, Mohak and Munmun at the Cordelia Cruise. All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak,” said a press release by the agency.

Earlier reports said that NCB’s Special Investigation Team had said that they found no evidence against Aryan Khan’s son in the case. People familiar with matter had said that no evidence was found that he was “part of a larger drugs conspiracy or an international drugs trafficking syndicate”.

