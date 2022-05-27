Aryan Khan Drug Case LIVE Updates: After 'Clean Chit' to SRK's Son, NCB's Address at 3 pm, Sameer Wankhede Has 'Nothing to Say'

Live now
The Narcotics Control Bureau has given a ‘clean chit’ to Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case, sources said on Friday. The NCB in the chargesheet said that all the accused persons were found in possession of Narcotics except Aryan and Mohak. The son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was arrested last year by the anti-drugs agency along with others after a cruise was raided off the coast of Mumbai and drugs were found. He was released on Read More
The NCB will address a press conference in view of the chargesheet in the drugs-on-cruise case at 3pm on Friday.
NCP leader Clyde Crasto questioning the motive behing Aryan Khan’s arrest said that if he was clean then why was he tainted.
If #AryanKhan was clean, Why was he tainted ? What was the motive ?Who will be held responsible for the trauma this young man suffered ?Many questions arise…
— Clyde Crasto – क्लाईड क्रास्टो (@Clyde_Crasto) May 27, 2022
Former NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said that he is not associated with the case. “I do not wish to comment on this,” he added.
All the accused persons were found in possession of Narcotics except Aryan and Mohak, a statement of Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Operations), NCB read.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been given a clean chit by the anti-drugs agency’s special team in the drugs-on-cruise case. Aryan was arrested last year in the case amid a probe by the NCB along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.
The chargesheet said Aryan had not been found in possession of any narcotics. “Based on an input NCB Mumbai on 02.10.2021, intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at International Port Terminal, MbPT and Nupur, Mohak and Munmun at the Cordelia Cruise. All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak,” said a press release by the agency.
Earlier reports said that NCB’s Special Investigation Team had said that they found no evidence against Aryan Khan’s son in the case. People familiar with matter had said that no evidence was found that he was “part of a larger drugs conspiracy or an international drugs trafficking syndicate”.
