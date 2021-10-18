Aryan Khan Drug Case: NCB Conducts Fresh Raids After Getting Inputs During Questioning, More Arrests Expected

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is conducting fresh raids in Mumbai, days after Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was nabbed by the agency in a raid, reports said.

According to a report in Times Now, the NCB is conducting raids across Mumbai and more people are likely to get arrested after raid operations.

Aryan Khan Bail Hearing | Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Shifted to Special Barrack Ahead of Court Appearance, Security Increased

The report said the fresh raids come after the interrogation and inputs received from 20 people who were already arrested in the Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust case.

The NCB on Saturday too had conducted raids at three locations in Mumbai in the ongoing investigation. ANI quoted NCB as saying that the raids were conducted at locations including Andheri and Juhu, have been underway since Saturday morning.

On October 9, the NCB had conducted searches at film producer Imtiaz Khatri’s residence and office in suburban Bandra.

ALSO READ | ‘Will Do Something That Will Make You Proud of Me’: Aryan Khan to NCB’s Wankhede After Counselling

The bail plea of Aryan Khan in the Drug Bust case will come up for the hearing in court on Tuesday. The 23-year-old has been shifted to a special barrack and is being monitored by the officials. Additionally, his security has also been beefed up.

Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 from the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He will have to remain in jail at least till October 20, as a special court has posted his and two others’ bail pleas for orders on that day. He is lodged in the Arthur Road prison along with five others arrested in the case.

After hearing extensive arguments of the investigating agency Narcotics Control Bureau and defence lawyers on Thursday, special judge VV Patil posted the matter for orders on October 20.

A rave party was allegedly taking place on the ship and Aryan Khan was on board. No drugs were found on him, as per an NCB official.

Aryan Khan also underwent counselling while in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), an official said. During his session, the actor’s son promised Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of NCB’s Mumbai unit, that he would do good work and make him proud one day.

Aryan Khan said after his release, he will work for the “social and financial uplift of the poor and downtrodden" and never do anything which could bring him publicity for the wrong reasons," said the agency official. He said “I will do something that will make you proud of me", the official added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.