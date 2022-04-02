Aryan Khan Drug Case: Witness Prabhakar Sail Dies After Heart Attack, Foul Play Ruled Out 'As of Now'

An independent witness in the Mumbai drugs bust case that emerged in October last year, Prabhakar Sail, has died after suffering a heart attack on Friday afternoon.

In October 2021, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested 20 persons in the case, including Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan. While 18 were granted bail, two remain in custody.

Sail, believed to be a driver of KP Gosavi, whose selfie with Aryan Khan after his arrest had gone viral, had made sensational bribe allegations against NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who is facing a departmental probe on these charges.

Sail had claimed and filed an affidavit that there was an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some NCB officials and others for letting off Aryan Khan from the case. He alleged that he had overheard Gosavi telling one Sam D’Souza over the phone after Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB office following the October 3 raid on the Goa-bound ship about a demand of Rs 25 crore and to settle at Rs 18 crore as they “have to give Rs eight crore to Sameer Wankhede”.

Wankhede had then been removed as the lead investigator of the drugs-on-cruise case, and an SIT, headed by senior IPS officer Sanjay Singh, was formed to probe the matter.

Sail had also given a statement against Kiran Gosavi, alleging that he had taken money from Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani.

Sail’s body will be brought to his residence in Andheri on Saturday at 10 AM and his final rites will be conducted at 11 AM. As of now, authorities have ruled out any foul play in the incident.

