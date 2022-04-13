Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB Suspends 2 Investigating Officers for 'Suspicious Activities'

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday suspended two officers investigating the drugs-on-cruise case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was detained and later arrested.

The officers named V V Singh and Ashish Ranjan Prasad were suspended with immediate effect for alleged involvement in suspicious activities.

Aryan was arrested on October 2 in connection with a drugs raid conducted by the NCB on a cruise off the Mumbai coast. Helmed by zonal director Sameer Wankhede, the NCB’s Mumbai unit raided a cruise ship off the city coast. Aryan Khan, along with several others, was arrested and accused of “consumption” and “conspiracy”, among other charges.

After several court hearings and 26 long days in custody later, the Bombay High Court granted him bail on October 28. He finally walked out of jail on October 30.

