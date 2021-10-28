Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Palghar Man Says His Profile Misused to Create Fake Identity in Alleged NCB Pay-off

A 35-year-old man from Palghar has alleged that his personal details, such as photo and profile, were misused by a witness in the Aryan Khan drugs case. The witness, Prabhakar Sail, allegedly used the man’s profile to create a fake identity called “Sam D’Souza", whose name came up in allegations of a pay-off to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Aryan Khan case.

The man, Hanik Bafna, lodged a complaint in Palghar claiming that he was receiving calls regarding his links to the drugs case. Bafna has asked police for help in the matter.

Bafna lodged the complaint on October 25. In his complaint, he has stated that after his name was mentioned by Sail in a video, he began receiving calls regarding his involvement in the drugs case. Sail apparently overheard a man, whom he called Sam D’Souza, and another witness in the same case, KP Gosavi, talk about a Rs 25-crore deal to get Aryan out of jail on October 3. Bafna claimed that his WhatsApp display picture and old phone number were used as that of D’Souza’s.

Bafna said he was upset that his name had been dragged into the matter, and that he was just a small businessman from Palghar. His family had been settled in Palghar for over 50 years in a respectable business and he did not want his name to be associated in a drugs case, he added.

Sail, in his police complaint, had stated that out of the Rs 18 crore for Aryan to be released, Rs 8 crore was to be paid to NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. He said Gosavi had given a bag containing Rs 38 lakh to the so-called D’Souza. Gosavi’s selfie with Aryan had also gone viral after his arrest.

