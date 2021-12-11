Aryan Khan Drugs Case: SRK's Son Sought Exemption from Appearance Before NCB on These 10 Grounds

Son of Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan on Friday approached the Bombay High Court seeking modification of conditions imposed on him when he got bail in the drugs-on-crime case. The investigation has been now transferred to a Special Investigation Team of Delhi NCB, the condition that he appear at the Mumbai office could be relaxed, said the plea. The application also said that he has to be accompanied by police personnel every time he visits the NCB office here due to the large number of media persons waiting outside.

The application is likely to be heard by the high court next week, his lawyers told PTI. Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 on charges of alleged possession, consumption and sale/purchase of drugs following a raid on a cruise ship.

Here are 10 points on which khan has sought exemptions:

1. He assiduously and scrupulously complied with all bail conditions mentioned.

2. He visited the NCB office every Friday as was directed by the High Court in the order stating conditions. He visited the office on November 5, 12, 19, 26 and December 3 and 10, 2021.

3. He responded to the summons of the Special Investigation Team, NCB New Delhi by visiting the Kharghar office of the NCB Mumbai zonal unit.

4. No further statement was recorded since November 12 after the case was taken over by the Special Investigation Team, NCB New Delhi.

5. There is no likelihood for the Mumbai office to interrogate him and as a consequence, no point for his attendance to their office every Friday.

6. He has been followed by a large number of media personnel, extensively photographed and questioned while visiting the NCB office.

7. In order to maintain a law and order situation, a large number of police officials are deployed. However, if the bail condition is relaxed then, that can be dispensed with.

8. Grounds for parity with co-accused Manish Rajgadiya whose weekly presence was dispensed with.

9. He will appear as and when summoned.

10. He is a student from a reputed family and wants to lead an honourable and dignified life.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.