Aryan Khan Extortion Case: Probe Hits Snag as SRK's Manager Yet to Record Statement, Fresh Summons to be Sent

Mumbai police’s SIT team have issued a second summons to Shahrukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani but she is yet to record her statement. Dadlani has cited health issues for the delay. The investigation has hit a deadlock because she is yet to record her statement and give her version of the events. Therefore, Mumbai police will very soon issue a third summons to Pooja Dadlani. According to police officials, Dadlani is key to the case and her statement is very important.

Mumbai police are investigating extortion allegations made by Prabhakar Sail against KP Gosavi, Sam D’Souza and NCB officials. The accusation against Dadlani is that she was the one who did the to paying off. As Pooja Dadlani is not coming forward for her statement, Mumbai police are also seeking legal opinion on how to take the investigation ahead.

Yesterday Sam D’Souza recorded his statement before the SIT. Earlier, D’Souza in his pre-arrest bail plea, filed before the Bombay High Court, claimed that Gosavi had taken Rs 50 lakh from Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani to get Aryan Khan released. The amount was returned after the NCB arrested Aryan Khan in the case on October 3, the application said.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested last month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after it raided the cruise ship and claimed to have seized drugs onboard. Aryan Khan was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Independent witness in the case Prabhakar Sail last month claimed that he had overheard NCB witness K P Gosavi discussing a pay-off deal of Rs 25 crore with D’Souza over phone after Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB. The Mumbai Police later constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations of extortion against NCB officials in connection with the case.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.