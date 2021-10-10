Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan & Now Aryan Khan: Why Lawyer Satish Maneshinde is Bollywood's Go-to Man

Whenever Bollywood stars find themselves entangled in legal messes, senior lawyer Satish Maneshinde, most often than not, comes to their rescue. Currently, the noted advocate is representing Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai drug bust case. Maneshinde, whose clients include the who’s who of Bollywood — from Salman Khan to Sanjay Dutt and most recently actor Rhea Chakraborty — has become B-town’s go-to person given his success rate in handling high-profile cases.

Here are some facts you may not know about the lawyer:

• After the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the cruise drug raid on October 2, the superstar hired Satish Maneshinde to defend his son. The lawyer argued that his client, Aryan Khan, was invited to the cruise event as a guest and no banned substance has been recovered from him.

• Maneshinde came into the spotlight when he took up Salman Khan’s drunk driving case in 2002. The lawyer secured bail for Salman Khan who was later acquitted by the court. He also defended the star in the blackbuck poaching case of 1998.

• More recently, Maneshinde made news when he took up Rhea Chakraborty’s case after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed a case against the actress for criminal conspiracy and alleged financial fraud post the actor’s tragic demise. He also represented her brother Showik Chakraborty in the same case. Both were later granted bail.

• In the year 1993, Maneshinde had represented Sanjay Dutt in the Bombay bomb blast case. He was reportedly one of the lawyers in the legal team that defended him in the Arms Act case of 2007. He was successful in securing bail for Dutt at that time even though the actor faced serious charges.

• Satish Maneshinder also handled Daya Nayak’s assets case, the Shobhan Mehta match-fixing scandal and Chota Rajan’s wife Sujata’s organised crime case.

• Satish Maneshinde is reportedly a native of Dharwad, who came to Mumbai as a Law graduate fresher. While trying to look for a job way back in 1983, Maneshinde found himself working as a junior lawyer under celebrated criminal lawyer, the late Ram Jethmalani.

• Being a leading advocate in Mumbai and a trusted celebrity counsel, Maneshinde is said to charge a heavy fee from his clients.

