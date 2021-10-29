Aryan Khan May Walk Out of Jail Today, But Only With These Terms and Conditions | Full List

The Bombay High Court on Friday said Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, shall be released on a personal bond of Rs one lakh with one or two sureties of the same amount. A copy of the five-page operative order was signed by Justice N W Sambre on Friday afternoon. This would help Aryan Khan’s advocates to secure his release from the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, where he is lodged, by evening. Aryan Khan’s advocates will now take the certified copy of the HC order to the special court that is hearing the cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, along with the requisite documents and sureties.

After verification, the special court will issue the release papers which would be handed over to the Arthur Road prison to secure Aryan Khan’s release. In its order, the high court has imposed 14 conditions on Aryan Khan and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail. A single bench of Justice N W Sambre had on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, 25 days after he was arrested during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The high court had said it would provide a copy of its order on Friday.

In all at least 14 conditions have been levied on Aryan’s bail:

Each of the applicant should execute shall execute a PR Bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or more sureties in the like amount.

They shall not indulge in any activities similar to the activities on the basis of which the said cr stand registered.

The accused shall not leave the country without prior permission of the

The accused will have to surrender passport immediately to the special court.

They will not attempt to influence witnesses.

The accused shall not make any statement pending before the special count in any form of media.

They will attend NCB Mumbai office every Friday between 11 am and 2 pm to mark their presence.

If they have to travel outside Mumbai, they will give their itinerary to the investigating officer.

If any of the conditions are violated, NCB shall be entitled to straightaway apply to the special judge for cancellation of bail.

