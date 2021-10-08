Aryan Khan, Other Accused to be in Quarantine Cell for 3-5 Days; No 'Special Treatment' for SRK’s Son

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and other accused in the Mumbai drugs bust case will be quarantined at Arthur Road Jail. Aryan’s bail plea was rejected by a Mumbai court on Friday. The accused will be lodged in a quarantine cell made inside the jail compartment for three to five days, sources told CNN-News18.

While their Covid-19 RT-PCR test is negative, according to jail guidelines, new prison inmates should be kept in a quarantine cell for three to five days.

Aryan will be lodged in barrack number 1, which is the special quarantine barrack on the first floor of the jail. Only six of them are lodged in this barrack. They have not been given any uniform as undertrials.

Sources said there will be no special treatment for Aryan, and that he had not made any special requests. He will be treated as any other prisoner.

Aryan and the other accused earlier tested Covid negative and were declared medically fit. Sameer Wankhede, zonal director, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), had requested the court to keep the accused at the probe agency’s office in Mumbai as the jail did not admit prisoners without Covid-19 test report.

The case pertains to alleged seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship in Mumbai. A day ago, the court granted 14-day judicial custody to SRK’s son, his friend Arbaaz A Merchant, model Munmun Dhamecha and five others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.