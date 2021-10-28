'Aryan Khan Should Not Have Been Arrested, It Was a Travesty of Justice', Says Lawyer Maneshinde

Senior lawyer Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai drugs seizure case, on Thursday said the trial was a travesty of justice as the case was not such where Aryan should have been arrested.

“This was not a case where Aryan should have been arrested, he was in jail for over 20 days, it was a travesty of justice. No father or family should go through this kind of situation," he told CNN-News18 hours after Aryan Khan, co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

ALSO READ | Aryan Khan Gets Bail, But Won’t Walk Free Tonight. Here’s Why

Terming the arrest as unwarranted and illegal, he said what worked for his client was that “we got a judge who ultimately accepted our submissions", adding that he has been maintaining that Aryan Khan did not have any drugs on him since day one. “There is no evidence and WhatsApp chats cannot be determined as evidence against him," he said.

#Exclusive | Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde: This was not a case where Aryan should have been arrested, he was in jail for over 20 days, it was a travesty of justice. No father/family should go through this kind of situation tells @maryashakil. Listen in. #AryanKhanBail pic.twitter.com/UNU10BoKE7— News18 (@CNNnews18) October 28, 2021

Denying any conscious possessions and conspiracy, charges levelled against him by the NCB, he said Khan was not found with any substances. “He was searched, taken to the NCB office, nothing was found on him. There is no evidence that connects him to anything or anybody found on the ship," he said.

Maneshinde further said they are still not clear why Aryan was arrested and what were the circumstances for his arrest was made, why he was targeted and why such drastic measures were taken against him.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.