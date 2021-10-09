Aryan Khan's Driver, Employed by SRK, Questioned by NCB in Mumbai Cruise Ship Drugs Bust Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau is questioning the driver of Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan who is currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail for his alleged involvement in the rave party that was busted on board the Cordelia cruise ship last week. Sources say that the SRK employee is under scanner as the NCB sleuths are looking to establish the source of the drugs seized from the cruise ship, and how they were procured.

Also, he had dropped Aryan at the cruise terminal the night of its departure from Mumbai to Goa; the NCB’s questioning will be on these lines, sources added.

Aryan was sent to the Arthur Road prison on Friday after a court denied him bail. Along with him, five other men arrested in the case too were sent to the same jail, while two women accused including Munmun Dhamecha were sent to Byculla women’s prison.

Aryan was arrested by an undercover NCB team on Sunday following a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship. On Thursday, the court had rejected the NCB’s request for further custody of Aryan and seven others and instead sent them in 14-day judicial custody. Incidentally, the court’s order rejecting bail to Aryan came on his mother Gauri Khan’s 51st birthday.

A total of 18 persons have been arrested in the case. The court on Friday also remanded Nigerian national Chinedu Igwe, the latest person to be arrested, in the NCB’s custody till October 11.

