Aryan Khan's Fundamental Rights Being Violated, Sena Leader Tells SC, BJP Questions Support to 'Drug Mafia'

The fundamental rights of Aryan Khan are being violated and he is a victim of vendetta by an officer of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) whose wife failed to make it in the film industry, a Shiv Sena leader has said in a petition requesting the Supreme Court to step in, prompting a response from the BJP which has questioned support to “drug mafia”.

Mumbai-based Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari has moved the Supreme Court seeking judicial enquiry into affairs of NCB at Mumbai and its officials in the wake of the arrest of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son in a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship in Mumbai.

The petition has urged the apex court to take suo moto cognizance to protect the fundamental rights of Aryan who has been booked under the NDPS Act by NCB, Zonal Office, Mumbai.

“I would like to point out towards the malafide style, approach and dirty vendetta affairs of NCB at Mumbai and it’s officials targeting select film celebrity & few models since last two years and would like to request Your Honour to order to institute special judicial investigation & enquiry to unearth the role of NCB official," the plea filed by Tiwari said. Referring to the statement of NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in which he had cast aspersions on NCB, the plea said it’s high time the NCB is probed by a top court judge to unravel the truth.

“It is equally important to see the malafide style, approach & dirty vendetta affairs of NCB at Mumbai and it’s officials targeting select film celebrity & few models on the alleged charge of drugs abusers since last two years and would like to request your honour to institute special judicial investigation & enquiry to unearth role of NCB official whose wife at Mumbai is also a film model /celebrity having direct competition with the models & film celebrities against whom her husband NCB official is taking action under NDPS Act."

Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam, reacting to the petition, questioned why the Maharashtra government is supporting what he called the “drug mafia".

“We are not against Aryan Hhan or any individual. We respect Shah Rukh Khan’s craft. But the way the Maharashtra government is supporting the drug mafia and targeting the NCB, we want to ask - what is the link? Is the state government getting kickbacks," Kadam said. “The Sena and the state government will have to answer before they run to the Supreme Court," he added.

Earlier, Sena chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had alleged that the anti-drugs agency was only interested in catching celebrities.

Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai in the case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship. Based on a tip-off that a rave party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on October 2 evening and allegedly seized drugs, and later made the arrests.

