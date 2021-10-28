Aryan Khan’s Likely Bail Conditions: No Contact With Co-accused, Be Present Before NCB Every Friday

Aryan Khan needs to surrender his passport and be present before the NCB every Friday: these are among the probable bail conditions for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, who was granted bail by the Bombay HC on Thursday.

Along with Aryan Khan, the HC also granted bail to his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha. All three were arrested on October 3 after an NCB team led by Sameer Wankhede raided a Goa-bound cruise off Mumbai coast. Aryan has been in jail since October 3.

The HC will pronounce its detailed order tomorrow, and the bail conditions will also be decided at the same time. Here’s a look at Aryan’s probable bail conditions:

- The passport needs to be surrendered before the special court immediately.

- Every Friday, the accused have to be present before the NCB between 11am and 2pm.

- Accused cannot establish communication with the other co-accused or any other person involved directly or indirectly in similar activities.

- Accused shall not personally or through anyone make any attempt to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence.

- Accused shall not make any statement regarding the aforesaid proceedings pending before the special court in any form of media.

