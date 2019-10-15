Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

After 11-yr-old Indore Boy Falls Prey to Dengue Larvae Found in House on Inspection

The mosquito larvae were found in a flower pot plate at the boy’s house. The minister appealed to the boy’s family and the colony residents to support the health department in controlling dengue menace.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 15, 2019, 3:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After 11-yr-old Indore Boy Falls Prey to Dengue Larvae Found in House on Inspection
Representative image (Getty)

After an 11-year-old fell prey to dengue fever in Indore, Health Minister Tulsi Silawat found larvae inside the house upon inspection. The kid has however recovered.

The mosquito larvae were found in a flower pot plate at the boy’s house. The minister appealed to the boy’s family and the colony residents to support the health department in controlling dengue menace. He also visited several other colonies to see the working of malaria department. The areas visited by the minister included Musakhedi, Pakiza Plaza Colony, Khajrana, Virat Nagar and others.

The minister, who tried to identify dengue larvae at many places, directed officials to spread awareness, conduct door-to-door survey. He also asked IMC officials to clean the areas and do fogging, Free Press Journal reported.

Silawat said, “Maharashtra and Gujarat have controlled dengue menace by fogging. It can be done in Madhya Pradesh as many cases of dengue are found in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Guna and other districts. I have directed IMC commissioner (Asheesh Singh) for fogging.”

During his inspection visit, Silawat directed district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel to prepare a week’s plan for larvae survey in the city. He also asked him to mention the names and phone numbers of team members and places they will visit.

He said, “This time, I have come for inspection after informing you but next time, I will come without informing to see the ground reality.”

A few days back, a 38-year-old man died of dengue in the area. Health minister Tulsi Silawat also reached house of the man. However, health officials informed him that it was a suspected case of dengue. The sample reports are still pending with the microbiology department in MGM Medical College

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram