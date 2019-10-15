After 11-yr-old Indore Boy Falls Prey to Dengue Larvae Found in House on Inspection

After an 11-year-old fell prey to dengue fever in Indore, Health Minister Tulsi Silawat found larvae inside the house upon inspection. The kid has however recovered.

The mosquito larvae were found in a flower pot plate at the boy’s house. The minister appealed to the boy’s family and the colony residents to support the health department in controlling dengue menace. He also visited several other colonies to see the working of malaria department. The areas visited by the minister included Musakhedi, Pakiza Plaza Colony, Khajrana, Virat Nagar and others.

The minister, who tried to identify dengue larvae at many places, directed officials to spread awareness, conduct door-to-door survey. He also asked IMC officials to clean the areas and do fogging, Free Press Journal reported.

Silawat said, “Maharashtra and Gujarat have controlled dengue menace by fogging. It can be done in Madhya Pradesh as many cases of dengue are found in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Guna and other districts. I have directed IMC commissioner (Asheesh Singh) for fogging.”

During his inspection visit, Silawat directed district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel to prepare a week’s plan for larvae survey in the city. He also asked him to mention the names and phone numbers of team members and places they will visit.

He said, “This time, I have come for inspection after informing you but next time, I will come without informing to see the ground reality.”

A few days back, a 38-year-old man died of dengue in the area. Health minister Tulsi Silawat also reached house of the man. However, health officials informed him that it was a suspected case of dengue. The sample reports are still pending with the microbiology department in MGM Medical College

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.