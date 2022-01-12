As Active Cases Reach 1,928 in CISF, More Than 12,000 Personnel Take Booster Shot in Single Day

With the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) reaching almost 2,000, the force has conducted a booster shot drive for its personnel and jabbed as many as 12,000, across country.

The CISF secures airports and other important installations across country, including the Delhi Metro. Out of the total strength of 1.62 lakh personnel across country, 1.56 lakh have already been vaccinated with at least one shot.

Senior Officers told CNN-News18 that of these 1.56 lakh personnel, 1.37 lakh have already received both the shots.

Anil Pandey, Deputy Inspector General and Chief Public Relations Officer (CISF), said a majority of their officials are already vaccinated.

“On Monday we organised a booster shot drive at Shastri Park camp and jabbed over 12,000. As frontline warriors we have being dealing with the Covid-19 menace, particularly at Delhi Metro and at airports to ensure smooth operations. In the Delhi Metro unit alone, more than 12,000 personnel are deployed. More than 2,500 personnel of DMRC unit have so far been administered the booster dose. We aim to cover all eligible personnel of Delhi Metro unit by January 20," Pandey said.

He added that the booster dose vaccination drive is running across all the 353 CISF units, including 64 airports in the country.

According to officials, till Wednesday afternoon, as many as 1,928 personnel of the CISF were reported as COVID-19 positive across country. Of these, 200 are hospitalised, but none of them are serious or in the ICU, the officials said.

