As Afghanistan Prez Polls Close Amid Killings & Taliban Threats, India Sends Message to its People

India has been a key stakeholder in Afghanistan and has already spent around USD 3 billion in reconstruction of the war-ravaged country.

PTI

Updated:September 29, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
As Afghanistan Prez Polls Close Amid Killings & Taliban Threats, India Sends Message to its People
Men arrive to cast their votes outside a polling station in the presidential election in Jalalabad, Afghanistan (File photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: India on Sunday commended the people, the government and the security forces of Afghanistan for the successful conduct of presidential election, calling it an important milestone in promoting peace, security and stability in the country.

The presidential election took place in Afghanistan on Saturday amid tight security. The two main contenders were incumbent President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

"India commends the people, the government and the security forces of Afghanistan for the successful conduct of presidential elections on September 28 amidst challenging circumstances," the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

"We congratulate the Afghan people for once again demonstrating their faith in democratic governance and constitutional processes despite threats, intimidation and violence," it said.

The statement said the election was an important milestone in people's efforts to promote peace, security, stability, prosperity and democracy in Afghanistan.

India has been a key stakeholder in Afghanistan and has already spent around USD 3 billion in reconstruction of the war-ravaged country. India was strongly pushing for holding of the presidential elections in the country.

