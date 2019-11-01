As Air Pollution Grips Delhi, Here Are Small Steps to Escape from It
The main sources of pollution are the transport system, construction/demolition activities, road sweeping, coal-fired energy plants and brick-kilns, and most importantly, rice stubble burning in bordering states during winter months.
The main sources of pollution are the transport system, construction/demolition activities, road sweeping, coal-fired energy plants and brick-kilns, and most importantly, rice stubble burning in bordering states during winter months.
New Delhi: National Capital New Delhi witnesses a spike in air pollution every year during the months of October, November and December. Winter fog combined with smoke and dust creates a cloud of smog, reducing visibility and increasing health hazards.
As Delhi air quality plunges to "emergency" category from "severe plus", a blanket of haze thickened on Friday morning with the national capital's pollution levels increasing overnight by around 50 points, taking the overall air quality index to 459.
Here’s a list of five ways in which your little help can greatly help in curbing the release of pollutants in the air.
1) Rework your ways of transportation
Carpool and rideshare when you have the ability to do so, and consider using public transportation or walking. If you have to drive, make sure you drive smart not to waste any gas.
2) Turn off lights and electrical appliances
Electricity that runs your lights and appliances is generated by emissions-producing coal or natural gas plants. Unplug when not in use.
3) Avoid plastics and use recyclable products
Reusing, recycling and composting can have a big effect on your garbage output. That means less trash going into landfills, which are big sources of air pollution. Avoid plastic bags, and try to reuse paper bags.
4) Plant trees
NASA recently discovered that many household plants, like the Gerbera Daisy, Peace Lily and English Ivy are instrumental in removing carbon monoxide from the air. Operating much like the human liver, these common indoor plants actually filter harmful chemicals and dangerous compounds from the air, absorbing the toxins through tiny pores in their leaves and “digesting” the pollution through their stems, roots and out through the soil.
5) Educate the people around you
It is pertinent that everybody is aware of the severity of the situation of air pollution. Let the people around you know about how they can contribute to clean air initiatives and educate them about all of the different ways.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The Beauty Icon Who Took Her Stardom Beyond Films
- Game of Thrones Coffee Cup Mystery Solved, Conleth Hill is the Culprit
- Smartphone Industry Showing Signs of Revival, Huawei Maintains Growth in Q3 2019
- Steam Game Library's New Interface is Now Available for All Users
- Hyundai Santro Scores Two Star Crash Test Safety Rating from Global NCAP: Watch Video