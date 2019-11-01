As Air Pollution Grips Delhi, Here Are Small Steps to Escape from It

New Delhi: National Capital New Delhi witnesses a spike in air pollution every year during the months of October, November and December. Winter fog combined with smoke and dust creates a cloud of smog, reducing visibility and increasing health hazards.

As Delhi air quality plunges to "emergency" category from "severe plus", a blanket of haze thickened on Friday morning with the national capital's pollution levels increasing overnight by around 50 points, taking the overall air quality index to 459.

Here’s a list of five ways in which your little help can greatly help in curbing the release of pollutants in the air.

1) Rework your ways of transportation

Carpool and rideshare when you have the ability to do so, and consider using public transportation or walking. If you have to drive, make sure you drive smart not to waste any gas.

2) Turn off lights and electrical appliances

Electricity that runs your lights and appliances is generated by emissions-producing coal or natural gas plants. Unplug when not in use.

3) Avoid plastics and use recyclable products

Reusing, recycling and composting can have a big effect on your garbage output. That means less trash going into landfills, which are big sources of air pollution. Avoid plastic bags, and try to reuse paper bags.

4) Plant trees

NASA recently discovered that many household plants, like the Gerbera Daisy, Peace Lily and English Ivy are instrumental in removing carbon monoxide from the air. Operating much like the human liver, these common indoor plants actually filter harmful chemicals and dangerous compounds from the air, absorbing the toxins through tiny pores in their leaves and “digesting” the pollution through their stems, roots and out through the soil.

5) Educate the people around you

It is pertinent that everybody is aware of the severity of the situation of air pollution. Let the people around you know about how they can contribute to clean air initiatives and educate them about all of the different ways.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.