As Air Pollution Worsens, Phase 2 of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' Campaign to Kick off in Delhi from Nov 16

In view of the alarming levels of pollution in the capital, the Delhi government has planned to launch the second phase of the "red light on, gaadi off" campaign from November 16 till November 30.

"In order to reduce vehicle pollution, the campaign is on in Delhi from October 21 till November 15. Under this, the people of Delhi, by switching off their vehicles at red lights, have contributed to reducing vehicular pollution," said Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai. "This campaign was to run till November 15. However, looking at the state of pollution in the capital, the government has decided that phase two will be launched from November 16 to November 30."

Rai said that the template will be similar to the first phase. In this campaign, 2,500 marshals will be deployed to spread awareness at 100 junctions in 11 districts. In the 10 busiest junctions, 20 marshals each will be deployed.

Asked whether the "severe" condition of air pollution did not call for the implementation of the vehicle rationing scheme "odd even", Rai said, "We have been implementing 'odd even' applicable to four-wheelers, however all the remaining vehicles are allowed to run. This campaign is applicable to each vehicle."

The Delhi government and NGT have appealed to light lamps and not burst crackers on Diwali. Crackers have also been banned.

In a sharp attack on the BJP, Rai said statements by BJP leaders are encouraging the youth to burst crackers. "I have observed that after crackers were banned in Delhi, statements from BJP leaders indicate they are not in favour of a ban on crackers. I would appeal to them that we do not know how much political benefit would accrue to you on count of such statements, however the youth are getting encouraged by such statements," he said.

Rai alleged that the central government has been a mute spectator as the crisis unfolded in Delhi. "It was unable to stop the burning of stubble, shut down brick kilns, close thermal power plants, since two months there has not been a single action by the central government, you may not co-operate but please don't encourage the youth of Delhi to burst crackers," he added.