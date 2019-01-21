LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

As Amrita, Sara Contest Property Worth Crores in Dehradun, 'Will' Brings New Twist in The Plot

Amrita and Sara had reportedly landed at Dehradun hours after Amrita’s maternal uncle Madhusudan Bimbet died of prostate cancer in a medical college on Saturday.

Anupam Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:January 21, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
As Amrita, Sara Contest Property Worth Crores in Dehradun, 'Will' Brings New Twist in The Plot
File photo of actor Amrita Singh with daughter Sara Ali Khan.
Loading...
Two days after actor Amrita Singh and her daughter actor Sara Ali Khan approached the police, claiming right over a property worth crores in Dehradun, a family friend of Amrita’s maternal uncle said a ‘will’ made last month shall decide the ownership.

Amrita and Sara had reportedly landed at Dehradun hours after Amrita’s maternal uncle Madhusudan Bimbet died of prostate cancer in a medical college on Saturday. After performing last rites, the duo approached the local police and claimed ownership over the property.

“Last month, Bimbet made a will after his condition worsened. He wanted to have a foundation named after him and donate the property to orphanage,” Dhirendra Shimal, a close friend of Madhusudan told News18. “The ‘will’ would clear the air,” he asserted.

The disputed property worth crores is sprawled over one lakh seventy thousand square feet area in the heart of capital.

Shimal said that he had repeatedly called family members to visit once but they never turned up. “After my friend died, suddenly Sara and Amrita appeared,” he said.

Bimbet was single and he was looked after by a caretaker. The caretaker also has approached the police staking claim.

Amrita’s advocate Manoj Saili said outsiders have nothing to do since it is a ‘family dispute’. “The dispute began when Bimbet intended to sell the property. After learning this my clients approached court and the status quo was maintained”.

Sailia said the court shall decide the fate of property. He also told Amrita’s aunt Tahira who stays in Goa is yet to come over to Dehradun. Meanwhile, Sara and her mother Amrita left Dehradun.


Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!

*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram