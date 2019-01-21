As Amrita, Sara Contest Property Worth Crores in Dehradun, 'Will' Brings New Twist in The Plot

Two days after actor Amrita Singh and her daughter actor Sara Ali Khan approached the police, claiming right over a property worth crores in Dehradun, a family friend of Amrita’s maternal uncle said a ‘will’ made last month shall decide the ownership.Amrita and Sara had reportedly landed at Dehradun hours after Amrita’s maternal uncle Madhusudan Bimbet died of prostate cancer in a medical college on Saturday. After performing last rites, the duo approached the local police and claimed ownership over the property.“Last month, Bimbet made a will after his condition worsened. He wanted to have a foundation named after him and donate the property to orphanage,” Dhirendra Shimal, a close friend of Madhusudan told News18. “The ‘will’ would clear the air,” he asserted.The disputed property worth crores is sprawled over one lakh seventy thousand square feet area in the heart of capital.Shimal said that he had repeatedly called family members to visit once but they never turned up. “After my friend died, suddenly Sara and Amrita appeared,” he said.Bimbet was single and he was looked after by a caretaker. The caretaker also has approached the police staking claim.Amrita’s advocate Manoj Saili said outsiders have nothing to do since it is a ‘family dispute’. “The dispute began when Bimbet intended to sell the property. After learning this my clients approached court and the status quo was maintained”.Sailia said the court shall decide the fate of property. He also told Amrita’s aunt Tahira who stays in Goa is yet to come over to Dehradun. Meanwhile, Sara and her mother Amrita left Dehradun.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.