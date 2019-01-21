English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As Amrita, Sara Contest Property Worth Crores in Dehradun, 'Will' Brings New Twist in The Plot
Amrita and Sara had reportedly landed at Dehradun hours after Amrita’s maternal uncle Madhusudan Bimbet died of prostate cancer in a medical college on Saturday.
File photo of actor Amrita Singh with daughter Sara Ali Khan.
Loading...
Two days after actor Amrita Singh and her daughter actor Sara Ali Khan approached the police, claiming right over a property worth crores in Dehradun, a family friend of Amrita’s maternal uncle said a ‘will’ made last month shall decide the ownership.
Amrita and Sara had reportedly landed at Dehradun hours after Amrita’s maternal uncle Madhusudan Bimbet died of prostate cancer in a medical college on Saturday. After performing last rites, the duo approached the local police and claimed ownership over the property.
“Last month, Bimbet made a will after his condition worsened. He wanted to have a foundation named after him and donate the property to orphanage,” Dhirendra Shimal, a close friend of Madhusudan told News18. “The ‘will’ would clear the air,” he asserted.
The disputed property worth crores is sprawled over one lakh seventy thousand square feet area in the heart of capital.
Shimal said that he had repeatedly called family members to visit once but they never turned up. “After my friend died, suddenly Sara and Amrita appeared,” he said.
Bimbet was single and he was looked after by a caretaker. The caretaker also has approached the police staking claim.
Amrita’s advocate Manoj Saili said outsiders have nothing to do since it is a ‘family dispute’. “The dispute began when Bimbet intended to sell the property. After learning this my clients approached court and the status quo was maintained”.
Sailia said the court shall decide the fate of property. He also told Amrita’s aunt Tahira who stays in Goa is yet to come over to Dehradun. Meanwhile, Sara and her mother Amrita left Dehradun.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Amrita and Sara had reportedly landed at Dehradun hours after Amrita’s maternal uncle Madhusudan Bimbet died of prostate cancer in a medical college on Saturday. After performing last rites, the duo approached the local police and claimed ownership over the property.
“Last month, Bimbet made a will after his condition worsened. He wanted to have a foundation named after him and donate the property to orphanage,” Dhirendra Shimal, a close friend of Madhusudan told News18. “The ‘will’ would clear the air,” he asserted.
The disputed property worth crores is sprawled over one lakh seventy thousand square feet area in the heart of capital.
Shimal said that he had repeatedly called family members to visit once but they never turned up. “After my friend died, suddenly Sara and Amrita appeared,” he said.
Bimbet was single and he was looked after by a caretaker. The caretaker also has approached the police staking claim.
Amrita’s advocate Manoj Saili said outsiders have nothing to do since it is a ‘family dispute’. “The dispute began when Bimbet intended to sell the property. After learning this my clients approached court and the status quo was maintained”.
Sailia said the court shall decide the fate of property. He also told Amrita’s aunt Tahira who stays in Goa is yet to come over to Dehradun. Meanwhile, Sara and her mother Amrita left Dehradun.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What is Data Colonization, And Why we in India Need to Rework The Policies in Place
- Kangana Ranaut on #MeToo: Not Sexually, but Have Been Harassed by Actors on Sets
- Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty Fear Keeps Iran Alive at Asian Cup
- Amitabh Bachchan: I'm Alive Today Because of Bal Thackeray
- PUBG Mobile's Zombies Mode Will Roll-Out in January 2019 Says Tencent Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results