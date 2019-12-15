As Anger Against New Citizenship Law Turns Violent in Bengal, Railways Cancel 8 Trains for Monday

New Delhi/Kolkata: At least eight trains scheduled for Monday have been cancelled and two will be terminated before final destination as protests against the amended Citizenship Act continued to rock various parts of West Bengal for the fifth consecutive day.

The Railways said that due to "law and order problem" on Azimganj-New Farakka Section of Eastern Railway, some passenger trains have been cancelled and some will "short terminate" on December 16 (Monday).

List of cancelled trains:

1) 53051/53052 Azimganj – Nimtita – Azimganj Passenger

2) 53053/53054 Katwa – Nimtita – Katwa Passenger

3) 73151/73152 Sealdah – Jangipur Road – Sealdah DEMU

4) 53021/53022 Azimganj – Sahibganj – Azimganj Passenger

5) 53037/53038 Sahibganj – Bhagalpur – Sahibganj Passenger

6) 53035/53036 Azimganj – Barharwa-Azimganj Passenger

7) 53027/53028 Azimganj - Malda Town – Azimganj Passenger

8) 53433/53434 Azimganj – Barharwa-Azimganj Passenger

Trains to be terminated before final destination:

1) 53030 Dn Bhagalpur – Azimganj Passenger will short terminate at Barharwa and will return from there to Sahibganj at Passenger Special train.

2) 53029 up will short originate from Sahibganj.

Meanwhile, internet services were suspended in Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas districts to prevent rumour-mongering and circulation of fake news, especially on social media, a senior government official said.

"Despite several requests by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, it was found that a few communal outfits have been carrying out violent protests and trying to spread false propaganda. "In view of the situation, the administration has decided to temporarily suspend Internet services in six districts of the state," the official said.

In South 24 Parganas district, Internet services were suspended in Baruipur and Canning sub-divisions, he said. Incidents of violence, loot and arson were reported from Nadia, Birbhum, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Howrah districts, police said.

Meanwhile, a state BJP delegation met Prime minister Narendra Modi at Andal airport in West Burdwan district when he was proceeding to Dumka in Jharkhand to address an election rally, and apprised him about the "worsening" law and order in West Bengal.

In Amdanga and Kalyani areas of North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts, agitators blocked thoroughfares, and set fire to wooden logs on the streets. Shops were also ransacked and tyres burnt in Deganga area of North 24 Parganas.

In South 24 Paraganas district, railway services were badly affected in Nungi and Akra stations as protesters blocked railway tracks, ransacked Akra station and set fire on railway tracks. The mob also looted money kept at the ticketing counter of the station.

When the police tried to control the mob, stones were pelted at the police personnel, injuring several police personnel, officials said. In Nadia, demonstrators blocked Kalyani Expressway. Some of the agitators were seen burning copies of the amended Citizenship Act.

Similar protests were reported from Domjur area of Howrah district, and parts of Burdwan and Birbhum, with agitators taking out rallies and raising slogans against the Narendra Modi government.

The police and RAF carried out area domination in various parts of Uluberia, including the station area. The police made announcements asking people to maintain law and order. In Malda district, protesters ransacked Bhaluka railway station and organized a road and rail blockade at Sagardighi.

Huge police contingents have been rushed to the troubled areas to control the situation. Three express trains have been cancelled and several trains are running behind schedule due to blockades.

The cost of damages, assessed so far, to railway property during the protest in Kharagpur division on Friday and Saturday is around Rs 12.75 crore. This includes damage to railway stations and level crossings and excludes revenue loss.

Violent protests against the Citizenship Act have rocked several parts of the state over the past two days with agitators torching buses, railways stations and vandalising public property.

According to the amended Act, non-Muslim refugees, who escaped religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and moved to India before December 31, 2014, will be granted Indian citizenship.

