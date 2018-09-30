Amid Anger Over Apple Manager’s Murder, BJP Top Brass tells Yogi to Address Family's Demands

On the same day that Yogi Adityanath said Apple store manager Vivek Tiwari’s death was not an encounter, the UP chief minister met the core group leaders of the BJP in New Delhi where the Friday night killing was discussed at length.According to sources, the Sunday discussion went on for about three hours in which the top party brass advised the UP government to immediately address the concerns of Tiwari’s family and ensure that their demands are fulfilled. Sources said Yogi is likely to meet the victim’s family on Sunday. UP law minister Brijesh Pathak and state minister Ashutosh Tandon had met the victim’s family members who insisted on meeting the UP chief minister instead.The meeting was attended by BJP president Amit Shah, deputy UP chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, organising secretary Sunil Bansal, MP and national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey and district president Dinesh Sharma.The meeting, which took place at Amit Shah’s residence, started at 9.30pm and went on till about midnight. While most leaders reached Shah’s residence at 8pm, Shah himself reached about 9pm after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Other issues discussed in the core group meeting were the process of central government schemes, impact of SC/ST dilution, Triple Talaq ordinance and the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. Both Yogi and Maurya headed back to Lucknow on Sunday morningTiwari was shot dead by an Uttar Pradesh police officer allegedly for not stopping during routine check in posh Gomti Nagar area of the city on Friday night. He was travelling in his car with a female colleague when an officer on patrol duty signaled him to stop for routine check.However, 'sensing trouble', Tiwari did not stop, following which police officer Prashant Chaudhary shot at him using his service pistol. He was rushed to Lohia Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.Reacting to the issue, Adityanath on Sunday denied that the incident was an encounter and said an investigation would be conducted.Criticising UP government for the incident, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav demanded Yogi’s resignation. “We will return with a bigger majority if the Yogi government keeps working the way it is. It’s a sad incident, he was shot because he did not stop his car, it’s sad. What else is expected from the present government? There should be proper investigation under a sitting judge. How can a person be shot at just for not stopping his car? The CM should resign,” Akhilesh said.