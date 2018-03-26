English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As Anna Hazare Continues Hunger Strike, People in His Village Protest 'Sholay' Style
A group of residents of the village climbed atop the water tank, and shouted slogans demanding that the government should accept Hazare's demands.
File photo: Social activist Anna Hazare at Shaheedi Park after paying tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrs' Day in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: As the most famous resident of their village continued his indefinite hunger strike in Delhi, people in Anna Hazare's Ralegan Siddhi replicated actor Dharmendra's protest atop a water tank in the iconic film "Sholay" on Monday to support the social activist's demands.
A group of residents of the village, located in Parner tehsil of Ahmednagar district, climbed atop the water tank, and shouted slogans demanding that the government should accept Hazare's demands, which include the appointment of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayukta in states.
Some protesters were carrying the national tricolour, and they threatened to jump off the tank if their demands were not accepted, an aide of the activist said.
Hazare began his indefinite hunger strike at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on March 23.
Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan today met him at the venue, to discuss his demands. Hazare's 2011 agitation in Delhi had led to the passing of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act 2013, but the Centre is yet to appoint a Lokpal.
This time, Hazare is also demanding that the government ensure better Minimum Support Price for farmers' agro produce to address the agrarian distress.
Also Watch
A group of residents of the village, located in Parner tehsil of Ahmednagar district, climbed atop the water tank, and shouted slogans demanding that the government should accept Hazare's demands, which include the appointment of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayukta in states.
Some protesters were carrying the national tricolour, and they threatened to jump off the tank if their demands were not accepted, an aide of the activist said.
Hazare began his indefinite hunger strike at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on March 23.
Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan today met him at the venue, to discuss his demands. Hazare's 2011 agitation in Delhi had led to the passing of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act 2013, but the Centre is yet to appoint a Lokpal.
This time, Hazare is also demanding that the government ensure better Minimum Support Price for farmers' agro produce to address the agrarian distress.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Saturday 24 March , 2018
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Saturday 24 March , 2018 Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rana Daggubati Joins 'Avengers: Infinity War' Universe
- Akshay Kumar Turns Rickshaw Driver For Twinkle Khanna, See Photo
- Sanyukta Kaza On Netflix's Love Per Square Foot and Editing For Digital Platforms
- Islamabad United Down Peshawar Zalmi in PSL Final to Clinch Title
- R Madhavan Backs Out Of Simmba Due To Injury; See His Tweet