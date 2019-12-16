As Anti-CAA Protests Reach India Gate from ITO, Delhi Metro Authority Shuts 4 Stations

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia metro station's entry and exit gates were closed on Monday following a protest by students against Sunday's police action.

"Entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia are closed. Trains will not be halting at this station," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

As Priyanka Gandhi sat on dharna along with other Congress leaders at India gate, DMRC announced that entry and exit gates of Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan have also been closed.

