English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As Anti-CAA Protests Reach India Gate from ITO, Delhi Metro Authority Shuts 4 Stations
As Priyanka Gandhi sat on dharna along with other Congress leaders at India gate, DMRC announced that entry and exit gates of Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan have also been closed.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia metro station's entry and exit gates were closed on Monday following a protest by students against Sunday's police action.
"Entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia are closed. Trains will not be halting at this station," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.
As Priyanka Gandhi sat on dharna along with other Congress leaders at India gate, DMRC announced that entry and exit gates of Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan have also been closed.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Mobile Number Portability Rules Are in Place: Everything You Need to Know
- WWE And TikTok Have Tied Up, You Will Now Get Official Wrestler Entrance Themes
- Kapil Sharma Receives Money from Ajay Devgn for Promoting Tanhaji
- 'Cowards': Hallmark Channel Faces Flak for Pulling Ads Featuring Lesbian Couple Marrying, Kissing
- Trump Makes Twitter Record by Tweeting 123 Times in Couple of Hours Amid Impeachment Charges