As Ayodhya Decks Up for Ram Lalla, Here's Chief Guest PM Modi's Itinerary for the Grand Event

The rituals for 'Bhumi Pujan' for the Ram Temple ceremony in Ayodhya have begun. The foundation stone of the temple will laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, who has a packed schedule of three hours in Ayodhya.

On Wednesday, Modi is expected to leave for Lucknow from Delhi by air at around 9:35 am and will land at Lucknow Airport at around 10:35 am. After a gap of 10 minutes - at around 10:40 am - the PM is expected to fly to Ayodhya on a helicopter and will land at around 11:30 am at the Helipad located at the Saket College ground.

At around 11:40 am, Modi will reach Hanumangarhi, where he may have 'Darshan' and engage in rituals for 10 minutes. By around 12 pm, he will reach the Ram Janambhoomi premises, which will be followed by 'Darshan' and puja of 'Ram Lalla'. At around 12:15 pm, the Prime Minister will plant a 'Parijat' sapling on the at the site of 'Ram Janambhoomi'.

The main rituals of 'Hawan' and 'Puja' are expected to start in the presence of PM Modi at around 12:30 pm and after a gap of 10 minutes at around 12:40 pm, he is expected to finally lay the foundation stone for the construction of Ram Temple.

At around 01:10 pm the Prime Minister may meet Nrityagopal Das Vedanti along with members of the Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Then, by 2:04 pm, he will reach back at the helipad and then take a flight back to Lucknow at around 2:20 pm.

The Ayodhya District Administration is on alert regarding PM Modi's visit on August 5 and a digital security plan has also been prepared for the purpose.

In coordination with security agencies and the SPG, the district administration has prepared a blueprint for Modi's security, with seven zones created including Hanumangarhi and banks of the Saryu. Modi is likely to visit Hanumangarhi -- keeping this in mind traffic on the old Saryu bridge is likely to be stopped. All roads leading to the Ram Janmabhoomi from the Ayodhya main road will be sealed.

The route from Jalpa Mandir to Naya Ghat will be a super safety zone; however, Modi will only cover the 1-km stretch from Saket College to the venue on this route. Many barriers have already been activated on this route. Restrictions will be in place two days before Modi's arrival.

Due to security concerns, normal traffic on these routes will be stopped on August 5.