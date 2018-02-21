English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As Bigwigs Turn up for UP Investors' Summit, Lucknow Airport Diverts Planes Due to Lack of Parking Spots
Guests at the event include names like Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekharan to name a few.
Security measures have also been beefed up at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport keeping in mind the VVIP movement and the arrival of PM Narendra Modi, who will be inaugurating the Summit.
Lucknow: With many industry leaders like Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Anand Mahindra and 18 Union Ministers flying in to attend the 2018 Investors’ Summit in Lucknow, the parking bay for chartered aircrafts at Lucknow Airport is jam packed. Some flights will have to be diverted to nearby locations like Allahabad and Varanasi to find the space to park the aircrafts.
Not just aeroplanes, but also a fleet of high-end luxury cars is parked and ready to ferry the VVIPs coming to attend the Summit. Furthermore, UP Police officials, who will be guiding VVIPs from the airport, have been directed to dress in formals instead of their usual Khaki Uniform.
Also, adding to the high profile guest list at the UP Investors' Summit will be Sudhir Mehta of Torrent Group, Pankaj Patel President of Cadila Health Care, Executive Director of Arvind Mills Kulin Lalbhai, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of Essel Group Subhash Chandra and GMR Group President GM Rao.
The UP Investors' Summit will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday and will conclude on Thursday with attendance from President Ram Nath Kovind.
